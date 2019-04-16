BAYARD In Concert Announced At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents BAYARD: A New Musical in Concert on Monday, June 17th at 9:30pm.

Join us for an inspirational evening featuring the songs of Bayard: A New Musical! In an unforgettable celebration of the Allen and Gray's brand new musical that's already creating buzz, experience the full score! Bayard: A New Musical explores the themes of friendship, identity, and inequality within the ranks of those fighting for freedom. The music of Bayard mixes jazz, pop, and contemporary musical theater sounds to create a score that is wholly original and unforgettable. Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by show creators Richard Allen and Taran Gray.

The concert at Feinstein's/54 Below will star Broadway talent; Deon'te Goodman (Broadway: HAMILTON, Off-Broadway: FREEDOM RIDERS), Anthony Chatmon II (Broadway: BE MORE CHILL, Touring: INTO THE WOODS, BOOK OF MORMON, Off Broadway: FREEDOM RIDERS), Scott Redmond (Off Broadway: FREEDOM RIDERS, Development: FAT KID RULES THE WORLD) and more performers to be announced.

BAYARD: A New Musical highlights the life of civil rights activist, Bayard Rustin. An openly gay black male fights against oppression while being oppressed by the friends and people he's fighting for.

In 1963, what would become known as the most iconic march in civil rights history was still a gestating idea without the right person to organize it. The leaders of the movement, some reluctantly some faithfully, chose Bayard Rustin, the great civil rights strategist and openly gay black man, to organize and get the march on its feet. Bayard's ideas would be a boon for the movement and his life would be the obstacle. "Bayard: a new musical" explores the themes of friendship, identity, and inequality within the ranks of those fighting for freedom. The music of Bayard mixes jazz, pop, and contemporary musical theater sounds to create a musical score that is wholly original and unforgettable.

BAYARD: A New Musical in Concert plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, June 17th, 2019 at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





