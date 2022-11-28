Award-Winning Director/Composer Barry Kleinbort Joins JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS As Co-Host

Barry Kleinbort, multi-award director, composer, lyricist, and librettist joins "Jamie deRoy & friends" as co-host. He will team with Jamie deRoy, the legendary 10-time Tony Award Broadway Producer and founder of her popular long-running talk show. The duo's next show will air on Monday, Nov. 28th at 8:00 pm.

"As a brilliant composer, Barry brings our audience an insider's insights into Broadway, said Jamie deRoy. "He brings an encyclopedic knowledge of Broadway."

"I'm looking forward to teaming with Jamie to discuss Broadway during these exciting times," commented Barry Kleinbort. "She is truly a treasure who has a remarkable track-record for picking award-winning shows."

The always entertaining and informative "Jamie deRoy & friends" half hour show will feature Jamie and Barry discussing many of Broadway's current performances. These respected "insiders" will provide their audience with insights about leading theatrical productions following the re-opening of Broadway.

Barry has earned the prestigious Edward Kleban Foundation Award for Lyric Writing, two Gilman-Gonzalez Musical Theatre Awards, the Second Stage Musicals Writers Award, the ASCAP/Jamie deRoy & friends Award, two BackStage Bistro Awards and 12 Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) Awards for his directorial and songwriting efforts.

He wrote the book for Cheek To Cheek: Irving Berlin In Hollywood which recently had two off-Broadway runs at the York Theatre. He also wrote and directed the musical 13 Things About Ed Carpolotti, based on the play by Jeffrey Hatcher, starring Penny Fuller, which ran successfully off-Broadway. He co-conceived and directed Tony Award winner Len Cariou's one-man tour de force, Broadway and The Bard, for off-Broadway and its two national tours in 2018 and 2019.

Upcoming Show Schedule:

Monday, Dec. 12: A new Holiday show with favorite Holiday songs and highlighting the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

Monday, December 26: Part 2 of the Oct. 3rd benefit from Birdland for the Entertainment Community Fund.

Monday, January 9: Featuring the ceremony of the renaming of the Lena Horne Theater; an interview with Michael Schaefer talking about Education Through Music and a video showing the children in the program and various other Broadway shows that have opened recently.

Jamie is a show business tour de force --- an award-winning producer; cabaret, stage, film and TV performer; recording artist/producer and humanitarian. She has won 10 Tony Awards and is the prodigious producer of 78 Broadway shows and 46 off-Broadway shows.

Jamie has also won eight MAC Awards, four BackStage Bistro Awards, 11 Telly Awards and CaB Magazine's Lifetime Achievement Award. She has been honored by TheatreWorks/USA and Primary Stages. Jamie was one of the New York Friars Club's first eight female members.

A frequent presence on the New York night club scene, Jamie has produced nine CDs in the "Jamie deRoy & friends" series on Harbinger and PS Classics labels. Her long-running shows benefit her favorite charitable causes, such as The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly known as The Actors Fund).

A sampling of Jamie's many producing credits include Tony Award winners: Company, The Lehman Trilogy, The Inheritance, The Ferryman, Once on This Island, Angels in America, The Band's Visit, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike and The Norman Conquests. Other credits include: Leopoldstat; Death of a Salesman; The Piano Lesson; Tina: The Tina Turner Musical; Ain't Too Proud; Ohio State Murders; KPOP among others.

Jamie founded her popular variety show more than 30 years ago.

Director: Barry Kleinbort

Press Rep: Katz PR, Judy Katz, Sean Katz

Line Producers: Rachel Stange, Sandra Trullinger, Colin Liander

LTV Producer: Patrice Jacobsen

Theme Music: Lanny Meyers

Theme Musicians: Piano: Lanny Meyers, Bass: Doug Romoff, Percussion: Rex Benincasa

Hair Design: Paul Podlucky

Make Up: Nathan Johnson

Producer, Editor and Videographer: Russell Bouthiller

Executive Producer: Jamie deRoy & friends, inc.

"Jamie deRoy & friends" airs every other Monday night's weekly at 8 p.m. ET on Spectrum HD Channel #1993 and Verizon FIOS Channel #37 as well as multiple times on East Hampton's LTV.