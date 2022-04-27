Award-Winning Composer and Viral Tik Tok Wit Scott Evan Davis Plays The Triad With CONNECTION UNSTABLE On May 21st

Scott Evan Davis

TO DEBUT NEW SHOW

CONNECTION UNSTABLE

ON MAY 21st

Saturday, May 21st, 2022 at 7:00pm

The Triad (158 W. 72nd St, NYC)

MAC Award winner and TikTok star Scott Evan Davis will debut his new show CONNECTION UNSTABLE at The Triad Theater Saturday, May 21st, 2022, at 7:00pm. This concert of the songwriter's original works is being directed by Robert W. Schneider.

Scheduled to appear in the concert are Klea Blackhurst, Darlesia Cearcy, Willy Falk, Meghan Jenkins, Nicolas King, Adam Rennie, and Gaelen Miller.

"I am very excited to be back with a brand-new show of original music for a live audience. CONNECTION UNSTABLE will explore the human condition, what drives us, and how we use communication in a new era....and also.... humor. ....Who am I without humor? "

Scott Evan Davis is a multi-award winning composer/lyricist, as well as a sarcastic social media personality. Scott's debut album, Cautiously Optimistic, features Broadway talent such as Liz Callaway, Faith Prince, Daniel Reichard, Nikki Renee Daniels, as well as other artists from the world of Broadway and cabaret. Scott's second album, NEXT, released in 2016, features performers such as Karen Mason, Robert Cuccioli, Joshua Colley, Derek Klena and Lisa Howard. The Scott Evan Davis musical Powerful Day, which was written with and for autistic children at PS94 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, won the Musical Theatre International's prestigious Courage in Theatre Award. Currently Scott is developing his first full -length musical called INDIGO, with Sing Out Louise Productions; Sing Out Louise will have its world premiere production next May.

Scott's awards include the 2017 MAC award for Best Song, the 2012 Broadway World award for Best Original Song for "If We Say Goodbye," and Scott took home the 2016 ASCAP GORNEY award for his song "If the World Only Knew," for its social message.

Tickets, starting at $20, are currently on sale; in addition to the ticket price, there is a 2 drink minimum. CONNECTION UNSTABLE tickets can be purchased at The Triad Theater website HERE.

Visit the Scott Evan Davis website HERE.

See One of Scott's Viral Tik Tok Videos HERE.

MORE ABOUT THE TRIAD THEATER

The Theater was built in 1984 and was the original home of four of the most successful shows in off Broadway History: Forbidden Broadway, Forever Plaid, Spamilton and Celebrity

Autobiography. The Hit Comedy Show Celebrity Autobiography is now in its 9th year at the venue and a month-long workshop production of Seth Rudetsky's show Disaster went on to a Broadway Production at the Nederlander Theater.

Some of the notable performers who have performed on the Triad stage include Martin Short, Kristen Wiig, Kevin Hart, Ryan Reynolds, Matthew Broderick, Bob Weir (Grateful Dead), Vanessa Williams, Jake LaMotta, Brooke Shields, Paul Rudd, David Steinberg, Slash, George Bensen, Greg Allman, Gavin DeGraw, Bebe Neuwirth, Jim Dale, Peter Boyle, Tracey Morgan, Tommy Tune, Ben Vereen, Air Supply, Dion and many others from the worlds of comedy, music & theater. Lady Gaga made her professional debut on our stage as part of the Circle in the Square Cabaret Program.