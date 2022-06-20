Aviva Brings FEMME FATALE One-Woman Cabaret Show Comes to Pangea NYC

AVIVA: "Femme Fatale", a dangerously seductive cabaret show, embraces the beautiful, the ugly, the good and bad, and JOY of the journey in life as a woman living in the city on Thursday June 23, 2022 at Pangea Restaurant in Manhattan's East Village.

Aviva, who has also lived and performed on the West coast, is thrilled to debut her one-woman show in the venue's Cabaret Room at 9:30pm. Singing an array of styles from jazz, pop, musical theater, punk rock, and her first original song; Aviva hopes to inspire all those who feel they don't have a voice to embrace themselves and take up space proudly.

Accompanied by Ben Boecker, she is so excited to sing on the Pangea Stage and is immensely grateful for the support of Arnoldo, Stephen, and Coby Koehl.

Located at 178 Second Avenue (11th Street), Pangea Restaurant-Cabaret can be reached by taking the "N" or "R" train to 8th Street or the #6 to Astor Place in Manhattan. Admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the door (Cash Only) and there is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage). All Sales are Final. Proof of Vaccination and a Photo ID are required to enter.

The house opens at 9:00pm for food and beverage service. Seating is first come first serve. Please arrive early and for more information, go to: www.pangeanyc.com or contact: info@pangeanyc.com / 212-995-0900.