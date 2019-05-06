Author Billy Hayes Returns To Downstairs Cabaret Theatre

Actor and author of the international best-seller "Midnight Express" returns to the Downstairs Cabaret Theatre with his riveting performance "Riding the Midnight Express" in which he recounts the true story of his time in Turkish prisons and his brazen, harrowing escape. In 1970, Hayes was arrested at the Istanbul Airport with four pounds of hashish strapped to his body in an attempt to smuggle the drug back to the U.S. He was caught and made an example in Nixon's war on drugs; the result: a life sentence in prison.

Five years later, Billy escaped from Imrali Island prison in the dead of night, rowing 17 miles in a raging storm to freedom. Upon his return, he wrote "Midnight Express", which became an instant best-seller published in 18 languages, and on which Oliver Stone's iconic Academy Award-winning film was based. This is edge-of- your-seat dramatic storytelling at its finest with an inspirational lesson we can all benefit from about taking responsibility for our actions (and their consequences), and finding the personal determination within to rise above desperation to transform our lives.

However, this time, Billy will also talk about how the evolution of the CBD hemp industry has opened up a new world for him and, subsequently, that of veterans. Hemp, Inc. has announced the first ever "Great American Hemp Grow-off" with their strategic growing partner the Veterans Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc. in Golden Valley, Arizona. The Veterans ecovillage community is located 90 minutes from Billy's home in Las Vegas, NV. It is situated on 500 acres, with 300 acres designated for growing hemp. Hemp, Inc. creates joint ventures with growers and allows them a 5-acre parcel on which to plant hemp. Each joint venture team includes a master grower with the knowledge and experience to grow cannabis. Other team members may include farmers or investors. The "Grow Off" is for one season, which includes planting, maintaining, harvesting, and processing. Hemp, Inc. will document the process in a docu-series on the modern day history of hemp. It is anticipated that the first planting will begin in June 2019, as soon as allowed by Arizona. The project will aid vets. Billy Hayes' 5-acre parcel will be bannered "Midnight Express - Find Your Freedom" and dedicated to "For the lost friends of my youth, those names on the wall, who would cheer to see waving fields of hemp nurturing their brothers of today." The irony is not lost on Billy.

Performance of "Riding the Midnight Express" will take place at 20 Windsor Street (near Eastman Theatre):

Thursdays, May 9 and 16 at 7pm Fridays, May 10 and 17 at 8pm Saturdays, May 11 and 18 at 8pm Sundays, May 12 and 19 at 3pm General Admission Tickets are $25 (discounts are available for seniors, students, military, groups, and DCT members). Performances will take place at 20 Windsor Street, downtown Rochester (free parking at the corner of East Main and Scio Streets, handicap accessible). Each performance will be followed by a discussion with Billy Hayes. For more information visit www.DownstairsCabaret.com. To make reservations call (585) 325-4370.





