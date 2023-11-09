Aussie Star Daniel Assetta to Make U.S. Solo Debut At 54 Below With THE ROAD FROM OZ

54 Below, Broadway's Tony Award winning Supper Club, will host the U.S. debut concert of Daniel Assetta and his new solo show THE ROAD FROM OZ on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023 at 7:00pm.

Daniel Assetta the award-winning Australian theatre performer (Hamilton, West Side Story, The Book of Mormon) will be celebrating one year of living and working in New York City and to celebrate this event Daniel, and some very special guest stars, invite you to 54 Below to share in the songs and stories from his career ‘down under,' his TikTok-viral childhood videos, and how his love of 90s pop and classic movie-musicals led him to where he is today.

Assetta said “This Aussie theatre kid, who grew up watching countless hours of 54 Below clips on YouTube, is BEYOND excited to be making a NYC solo show debut, in one of the most magical places in the city!”

Producer Robert W. Schneider added “Daniel Assetta is one of the most talented artists I have had the pleasure of meeting, and I am honored that I will be introducing this great artist to his new American community of collaborators and fans in his first American solo show.”

Daniel Assetta is one of Australia's most accomplished musical theatre artists, possessing all the qualities of a traditional, yet versatile leading man. Originally from Sydney, he recently moved to New York City and made his American stage debut earlier this year in the New York City Centre Encores! production of The Light in the Piazza, followed by The MUNY's production of West Side Story.

Prior to this, Daniel played 'Samuel Seabury' and u/s ‘King George III' in the original Australian company of Hamilton and performed the role of 'Tony' in West Side Story to rave reviews across Australia, New Zealand and Germany including at the iconic Sydney Opera House & Berlin Opera House. Other Australian theatre credits include; 'Al Deluca' in A Chorus Line; ‘Elder Young' in the original Australian company of The Book of Mormon; ‘The Rum Tum Tugger' in the Australian & New Zealand revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS; the 10th Anniversary Australasian tour of Wicked; ‘The Ziegfeld Tenor' in Funny Girl; ‘Luke' in the world premiere of The Gathering; Follies in Concert; and Curtains.

Daniel is a proud recipient of the prestigious Rob Guest Endowment Award in Australia, which led to opportunities to perform internationally. He has also appeared on televised performances for ABC News Breakfast, NYE: The Early Night Show, Carols in The Domain, Carols By Candlelight, The ARIA Awards and Twisted Broadway concerts.

Over the last couple of years, Daniel produced, co-wrote, and performed alongside his sister, Chiara, in Siblingship which was awarded the winner of 'Best Cabaret' in BroadwayWorld Australia Awards 2020. Siblingship played to sold-out audiences across major Australian cities. He also premiered his solo cabaret, Songs Unsung, which he performed across Sydney, in Sole Sessions, at Claire's Kitchen and the Darlinghurst Theatre Company's Red Carpet Cabaret.

After previous appearances at Feinstein's/54 Below this year in Maddie: A New Musical and 54 Celebrates Fifty Key Stage Musicals, Daniel is thrilled to making his solo cabaret debut in New York City with this brand new show, The Road from “Oz”.

Daniel Assetta: The Road From Oz will feature direction by Emilio Ramos (Associate Director of Parade & The Light in the Piazza) and be produced by Robert W. Schneider (54 Below Original Programming Producer).

Daniel Assetta: The Road From Oz will play 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 6th, 2023 at 7:00pm. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at Click Here.