Asians Strike Back: A Coronavirus Comedy & Science Show Comes to Caveat NYC

Kyle Marian (Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Woke AF, Asian AF, The Symposium: Academic StandUp) and Esther Chen (Asian Comedy Festival, HBO Succession) are bringing together some of NYC's best Asian comedians and researchers to strike back at the Coronavirus! This all-Asian variety show will tackle the science and racism around the COVID-19 outbreak. Get ready to laugh and learn about viral infections, fighting misinformation, sino-phobia, and the latest face mask fashion directly from Asian experts.

Hosts Kyle Marian and Esther Chen.

Performances by: Asian Not Asian Podcast's Mic Nguyen & Fumi Abe, Usama Siddiquee (JFL New Faces), Brittany Carney (Comedy Cellar), Bryan Yang (StandUp NBC), Sarah Amy Harvard (VICE), Dylan Adler (UCB), and more.

Asians Strike Back: A Coronavirus Comedy & Science Show

Caveat NYC, 21A Clinton St (between E. Houston & Stanton St.; F to Delancey or M/J/Z to Essex St.)

Sunday, March 1st

Doors 3:30. Show 4-5:30 pm.

Tickets $15 adv, $20 at door.

(212) 228-2100

https://www.caveat.nyc/event/asians-strike-back-a-coronavirus-comedy--science-show-3-1-2020





