Ashley Kate Adams to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY!

The new Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway hosted by talk show Host & Producer Rye Myers at BAR 9 (807 9th Ave) will welcomes Broadway actress (La Cage Aux Folles), Producer, Top Selling Author, and Multi-Hyphenate Ashley Kate Adams. Adams will be talking about her journey to Broadway and how sorrow led to triumph, writing the screenplay to her new movie "Boy Hero", and all about her top-selling new book BYOP- Be Your Own Producer, the ultimate guide for creatives on "being their own producer" and how "no one can give you permission to create the work you want." This new book has been taking the industry by storm and has inspired many creatives in the industry. BYOP is also featured at the renowned Drama Book Shop and sold out within the first week of being available there. This is the first show back in 2022!

Guests can expect a night to remember for any Broadway fan including Broadway trivia, Broadway memorabilia giveaways and prizes that could include FREE tickets to Broadway shows and more! So make sure you do not miss a show because you never know what prizes might be given out. Ashley Kate Adams will also be giving away one copy of her book too!

There is no food or drink minimum, no cover charges, and no reservations for audiences to attend. The show starts promptly at 7:30 pm and goes on until 8:30 pm.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway debuted on Thursday, September 23, 2021, and continues every Thursday at 7:30 pm. The purpose of this show is to bring a Broadway-themed talk show to the theatre district that is easily accessible for all Broadway and theatre lovers and gives audiences an up-close and personal look at their favorite stars and Broadway industry folks. Thrown into all this fun is also Broadway trivia, including free shots, giveaways, and more for those who answer correctly.

Past guests have included Drew Gasparini, Michael Longoria (Jersey Boys, and Hairspray), Donnie Kehr (OBC of TOMMY, Jersey Boys, and Billy Elliot), Michael Kushner ( Broadway photographer and NYC's leading multi-hyphenate), the cast of New York, New York, and producer Holly Anne Devlin, Robert Bannon (SNL actor and chart-topping artist), Alyssa Wray (American Idol Top 9) Robbie Rozelle, and many others! For a full list of past and upcoming guests and to see production photos visit www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends.

You can learn more about Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway by visiting www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends and www.bar9ny.com

ABOUT ASHLEY KATE ADAMS

ASHLEY KATE ADAMS- is an award-winning Actress, Producer & Author who made her Broadway Debut at the age of 23 in Tony Award Winning Revival of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES. She has appeared on television in UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT (NETFLIX), ROYAL PAINS (USA), RULES OF COOL (FULLSCREEN), can be heard in TRUE DETECTIVE (HBO) & seen in films such as PITCHING TENTS (Hulu), 1 Message (Dish Network) & stars in the short film LOVE. She recently won the Best Actress Award at the 2018 New York Theatre Festival for the play LOVE and originated the role of Carole in "A Christmas Carole: A One-Woman Show". Off-Broadway & Regional Credits include the Culture Project, Paper Mill Playhouse, NYMF, Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati, MTC and more. She started her Production Company, AKA Studio Productions, in 2011 and their work has been selected for over 100 film festivals. TV Properties include: MULLIGAN (2018 LA Film Festival) , RULES OF COOL (FULLSCREEN), CAPITAL ADVICE (ITV Fest) & Films include: ACE (Toronto Inside Out Fest), photo op (Winner SENE Film), and the upcoming film's BLINDSIGHT & ABSENT MIND. She inspired and Co-Produced the feature film BEAUTY MARK which was an official selection of the LA Film Festival in 2017 and was distributed by the Orchard. Her book, #BYOP: Be Your Own Producer will be published by Morgan James Publishing in 2021 and debuted in Pre-Order as the #1 Book in the Performing Arts Industry.