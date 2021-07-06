Ari Groover to Present MESSAGE FROM A WANDERER at Feinstein's/54 Below

Broadway gem and DJ Ari Groover (Ari Grooves) will bring a new kind of show to Feinstein's/54 Below (254 W 54th St. Cellar) with Message From a Wanderer on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 9.45pm (doors at 9.00pm). Celebrating her upcoming debut album of the same name, Ari Groover (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Little Shop of Horrors) is changing the narrative by taking audiences on a wonderful, intergalactic ride into unpacking themselves after the dystopian year that was 2020.

Message From a Wanderer follows a super-powered woman from the future who travels into the past, to the year 2020. On a quest to understand where her powers originated, she is tasked to find the understanding of self and what it truly means to be a "wanderer." On her journey, she learns that only by wandering through the joys and pains of 2020, could she awaken her power.

"The wanderer makes us unpack ourselves to see the masterpieces we are," said Ari Grooves. "Little do we know, the journey we are about to take will be the start of a new renaissance. We are all wanderers looking up to the sky for answers!"

Tickets are $30-65, with a $25 food and beverage minimum, and can be purchased at bit.ly/AriGrooves717. For more information, visit linktr.ee/AriGrooves.