Anthony Nunziata Will Offer A Live In-Person Broadway Benefit Concert

The concert will be held Thursday, August 27th at 8PM at The Open Jar Studios in midtown Manhattan.

Award-winning singer, songwriter and recording artist Anthony Nunziata will offer a live, in-person solo concert on Thursday, August 27th at 8PM at The Open Jar Studios in midtown Manhattan. Proceeds will be benefiting The Actor's Fund. Seating will be limited to 48 patrons.

In addition to Nunziata, artists making solo concert appearances include Joshua Henry (Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys), Kate Baldwin (Brigadoon, Hello Dolly) Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar), and more to be announced.

The venue space inside Open Jar has been transformed to include an isolated stage with a 20-foot gap between the artist and the audience in addition to plexiglass panels between seats. By recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the City of New York, the space will be ventilated with outside air for two hours prior to the event, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection will take place between each performance of all equipment and facilities.

All attendees will be required to wear masks, submit a health questionnaire, and undergo temperature checks at the door during a no-contact check in process.

Tickets are $45-$60 with the proceeds benefiting The Actor's Fund. Open Jar Studios is located at 1601 Broadway on the 11th Floor (Broadway & 48th Street - Enter on 48th St.) Eugene Gwozdz will be at the piano. Click https://tinyurl.com/NunziataAug27Concert for tickets.

For more on The Broadway Relief Project, click https://www.broadwayreliefproject.com/bwaybenefit.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You