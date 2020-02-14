Advertisement

Anthony Nunziata Celebrates 'The Love Album' Release With Concerts At Feinstein's/54 Below

After seven consecutive sold-out concert appearances, Anthony Nunziata returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City on Feb 14 + 15 at 7PM for a special album release Valentine's concert Amore: The Greatest Love Songs. Dubbed "a world-class pop singer" (Broadwayworld), the Brooklyn-born Nunziata premieres the concert in NYC before heading out on a national concert tour in 2020 and 2021.

Expect to hear Nunziata's signature soulful takes on classics like "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "The Very Thought Of You," "Somewhere," "The Prayer," "O Sole Mio," as well as his acclaimed original songs including "Will You Be My Everyday?" and more. This is the official album release concert for Anthony's debut jazz/pop cd "The Love Album" which will be available for purchase proceeding each concert.

The album is produced by Nunziata and Tedd Firth. The Feb 14 +15 concerts feature musical director Eugene Gwozdz leading a 5-piece band.

Final Tickets: www.54below.com.




