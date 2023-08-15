Anna Zavelson Makes 54 Below Solo Debut in May

The performance is on May 17 at 7pm.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Photo 1 Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Photos: Lucie Arnaz Lookin' Lively In I GOT THE JOB! at 54 Below Photo 2 Lucie Arnaz Resplendent In Show Photos
Review: BROADWAY SIGNS! PRIDE at The Triad A Special Night Photo 3 Deaf Austin Theatre Fundraising ASL Cabaret One Special Night
Internet Sensation Jonathan Hoover To Make Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With SECOND-RATE SO Photo 4 Jonathan Hoover Brings Inappropriate Patti and Himself to 54 Below

Anna Zavelson Makes 54 Below Solo Debut in May

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to welcome Jimmy Awards standout Anna Zavelson for her 54 Below solo debut on May 17 at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at 54below.org/AnnaZavelson.

Anna Zavelson might prove to be the biggest theatrical discovery of the decade”- Theaterly

Fresh off her critically acclaimed breakout role of Clara in New York City Center’s The Light in the Piazza, Anna presents an evening of songs and stories that she loves across a variety of music genres, from pop to folk to musical theater. Hailing from Austin, TX, Anna grew up around a culture that embraces live music, and hopes to share her melting pot of influences with New York audiences. With songs ranging from Brandi Carlile and Ariana Grande to Allegiance and Phantom of the Opera, there is sure to be something for everyone. Join Anna for an unforgettable night of friends and music.                 

Anna Zavelson plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 17 at 7pm. Cover charges are $50-$60 ($56.50-$67.50 with fees) and premiums are $100 ($111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/AnnaZavelson. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Jonathan Hoover Is Nobodys SECOND-RATE Anything Photo
Jonathan Hoover Is Nobody's SECOND-RATE Anything

Singing actor and Inappropriat Patti creator, Jonathan Hoover, left it all on the stage last night, as the crowd rose, repeatedly, to their feet in appreciation.

2
Chicagos Cabaret Queen Denise Tomasello Headlines Little Italy Festa-Taylor Street August Photo
Chicago's Cabaret Queen Denise Tomasello Headlines Little Italy Festa-Taylor Street August 20

Crowned 'Chicago's Cabaret Queen' by the Chicago Tribune, Sun-Times, WGN Radio and Daily Herald, the legendary Denise Tomasello returns to headline the Little Italy Festa-Taylor Street with the 16-piece Denise Tomasello Orchestra in her Vegas-style show.

3
Betsy Wolfe to Star in The New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Photo
Betsy Wolfe to Star in The New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below

Get ready to be mesmerized by Betsy Wolfe as she takes the stage in The New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below. Find out when and where you can catch this special performance, and secure your tickets for an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment.

4
Jeanna de Waal and Maria Bilbao Hit The Cabaret Stage Photo
Jeanna de Waal and Maria Bilbao Hit The Cabaret Stage

Sweeney Todd company members and dressing roommates Bilbao and de Waal ready themselves for a summer cabaret.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Video Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
EL MAGO POP
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You