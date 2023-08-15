Anna Zavelson Makes 54 Below Solo Debut in May

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to welcome Jimmy Awards standout Anna Zavelson for her 54 Below solo debut on May 17 at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at 54below.org/AnnaZavelson.

“Anna Zavelson might prove to be the biggest theatrical discovery of the decade”- Theaterly

Fresh off her critically acclaimed breakout role of Clara in New York City Center’s The Light in the Piazza, Anna presents an evening of songs and stories that she loves across a variety of music genres, from pop to folk to musical theater. Hailing from Austin, TX, Anna grew up around a culture that embraces live music, and hopes to share her melting pot of influences with New York audiences. With songs ranging from Brandi Carlile and Ariana Grande to Allegiance and Phantom of the Opera, there is sure to be something for everyone. Join Anna for an unforgettable night of friends and music.

Anna Zavelson plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 17 at 7pm. Cover charges are $50-$60 ($56.50-$67.50 with fees) and premiums are $100 ($111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/AnnaZavelson. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.