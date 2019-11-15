Andy Karl and Orfeh, Kate Baldwin and More Announced in Feinstein's at the Nikko Winter Lineup

Today, Feinstein's at the Nikko announced an exciting lineup of artists who will take the stage at San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub this winter. Additional artists will be announced at a later date. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now by visiting www.feinsteinssf.com or calling 866-663-1063. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

Lea DeLaria - "ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK'S" 'BIG BOO' Lea DeLaria



DECEMBER 27-28, 2019

TICKETS: $65-$85

DESCRIPTION: Feinstein's at the Nikko is thrilled to welcome the return of "Orange is the New Black's" 'Big Boo' Lea DeLaria for two performances only. Lea DeLaria seems to have achieved overnight stardom with her three-time, SAG Award-winning, stand-out role as 'Carrie 'Big Boo' Black' in the Netflix hit series "Orange is the New Black." However, DeLaria's multi- faceted career as a comedian, actress, and jazz musician, has in fact, spanned decades.

Margo Seibert: IN CONCERT



JANUARY 9, 2020

TICKETS: $35-$55

DESCRIPTION: After taking Broadway by storm as "Adrian" in Rocky and "Jane" in In Transit, Margo Seibert now celebrates the launch of her first solo album, "77th Street," with an evening of original songs and reimagined classics from Broadway to 70s folk and 80s rock. Described as "Joni Mitchell meets Nirvana with a side of Liza Minnelli" and called "Golden-Voiced" by the Huffington Post, Margo sets out to explore life's in-betweens: the exhilaration of knowing anything is possible, the frustration of being stuck, and the heartache of letting someone go. Featuring Tedd Firth on piano.

Sharon McNight - HOMECOMING: CELEBRATING THE SAN FRANCISCO YEARS



JANUARY 15-16, 2020

TICKETS: $45-$65

DESCRIPTION: On November 30, 2019, Bay Area legend Sharon McNight will be honored by the Alexander M. & June L. Maisin Foundation when her name will be engraved on the National AIDS Memorial in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. Her name will be engraved in the "Crescent of Hope" on the outer rim of the "Circle of Friends." The ceremony will be followed by a gala dinner for 700 invited guests. This honor is being bestowed due to her life-long commitment and dedication to the AIDS crisis. McNight's engagement at Feinstein's at the Nikko will celebrate this prestigious honor.

Andy Karl AND ORFEH - LEGALLY BOUND



JANUARY 17-18, 2020

TICKETS: $70-$90

DESCRIPTION: She has a "powerhouse voice" (New York Times). He is "a theater world heartthrob" (New York Times). Together, Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. Although they met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, their irrepressible chemistry became the stuff of legend when they co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony® nomination. Karl earned his own Tony® nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). Fresh off their run in Pretty Woman as Kit De Luca and Edward Lewis, Broadway's power couple celebrates the release of their album with their hit show, Legally Bound. The sexy, funny, and enormously talented duo tear through an eclectic mix of pop, rock, rhythm and blues, and show tunes that is sure to excite and delight! Orfeh and Andy will be joined by musical director Steven Jamail and their band for an unforgettable evening of chart-toppers, show-stoppers, and high belting. Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.

LOVING JANIS: THE MUSIC OF Janis Joplin AND Janis Ian IMAGINED & PERFORMED BY KYRA GORDON



JANUARY 19, 2020

TICKETS: $35-$50

DESCRIPTION: Bay Area Vocalist Kyra Gordon and Pianist Larry Steelman bring us their heartfelt, hypnotic and far-out arrangements of two iconic singers: Janis Ian and Janis Joplin.



In Loving Janis, the stylistic interpretations of both Janis Joplin and Janis Ian will encompass jazz, rock and folk arrangements of the iconic performers. Enjoy classic songs including "At Seventeen," "Jesse," "Piece of My Heart," "Bobby McGee," as well as lesser known cuts from both of these timeless musicians.



A rare musical event for audiences of all generations, Feinstein's at the Nikko is excited to introduce this thrilling concert that has had audiences on their feet. Come celebrate the groundbreaking music of two iconic and quintessential female artists on what would have been the 77th birthday of Janis Joplin and revel in the music that has reverberated through artists of all who followed.

Kate Baldwin - HOW DID YOU GET THIS NUMBER?



JANUARY 24-25, 2020

TICKETS: $50-$70

DESCRIPTION: Two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin's new show titled, How Did You Get This Number?, features signature songs from her acclaimed performances in Finian's Rainbow, Giant, Big Fish, and Hello Dolly! Hailed as "the redheaded firecracker" (Stephen Holden, New York Times), she tells the story of how each song became a part of her life and what it means to her. More from writers like Stephen Sondheim, Kander & Ebb, Jerry Herman and long-time friend and collaborator Georgia Stitt fill the program with gorgeous music and expert storytelling. "We suppose there are some things that Baldwin cannot do, but over the past decade we have yet to see her be anything but superb," says Steven Suskin of Playbill.

CABARET KARAOKE



JANUARY 29, 2020

TICKETS: $12 (in advance); $15 (at the door)

DESCRIPTION: San Francisco's next-level karaoke experience returns in 2020. At this only- at-Feinstein's event, karaoke enthusiasts and first-timers alike will have the opportunity to perform songs from a catalog that spans the decades-from Great American Songbook favorites to contemporary pop hits-on the iconic Feinstein's at the Nikko stage. Singers will be backed by Klub Karaoke, a rockin' five-piece band comprised of some of the Bay Area's top musicians exclusively organized and directed by the legendary Dick Bright, who also acts as master of ceremonies.



FEBRUARY 6-16, 2020

TICKETS: $65-$80

DESCRIPTION: Known for her rich, powerful contralto voice, West will present an all-new show featuring an eclectic range of songs - from memorable jazz standards to contemporary American classics and more! Accompanied by her four-piece band, West will take San Francisco audiences on a musical journey through the ages.

RIZO



FEBRUARY 11, 2020

TICKETS: $30-$45

DESCRIPTION: Seductively peeling back layers of alter-ego, Grammy Award winner Rizo explores the delight and trappings of our shadow selves through her own songs along with the tunes of Sasha Fierce (Beyoncé), the Thin White Duke (David Bowie), and Camille (Prince).

Leslie Jordan - OVER EXPOSED



FEBRUARY 19-20, 2020

TICKETS: $45-$65

DESCRIPTION: In Over EXPOSED, Leslie Jordan invites his audiences behind-the-scenes of his childhood and career! Offering a charming and hilarious look-back at his life experience as a flamboyant youth raised as a Southern Baptist, as well as the "unbelievable real-life stories" and treasured anecdotes from his renowned stage and television performances. WARNING: Over Exposed may cause a great deal of laughter and a few tears!!! Over EXPOSED has adult content and is not suitable for all ages (18+). Best-known for his standout roles in "Sordid Lives," "American Horror Story," "The Help," 'Beverley Leslie' on NBC's hit series "Will & Grace," and 'Sid' from "The Cool Kids" on FOX. Mr. Jordan has charmed fans for over four decades!



TUCK & PATTI



FEBRUARY 21-22, 2020

TICKETS: $65-$85

DESCRIPTION: Vocalist Patti Cathcart and guitarist Tuck Andress have been a steady performing duo for four decades. In this intimate evening, they will perform songs from throughout their celebrated career.



MARCH 12, 2020

TICKETS: $35-$55

DESCRIPTION: Tori Scott is thrilled to make her San Francisco debut with her show, Tori Scott is Pickled!. With music ranging in genres from Judy Garland to Queen, Tori will take you on an irreverent musical journey through the ups and downs of life, love, and vodka. Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn. Musical Direction and Arrangement by Jesse Kissel.





