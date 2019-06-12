Andrea McArdle Brings New Show To Feinstein's/54 Below

Andrea McArdle debuts a brand new show at Feinstein's/54 Below on Thursday, June 20 - 22, 2019! During this very special run she celebrates The Great American Songbook, Broadway, and contemporary music. With Andrea's soaring vocals, audiences will be taken on a musical journey filled with reminiscing and anecdotes about the legends she has met and worked with and the songs that became the soundtrack of America.

Andrea McArdle rocketed to stardom as Broadway's original Annie, for which she was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, winning both the Theatre World and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for her performance. On Broadway she originated the roles of Ashley in Starlight Express and Margy in State Fair, and was seen as Belle in Beauty and the Beast and as Fantine in Les Misérables. On tour she starred in Jerry's Girls, Les Misérables as Eponine, The Wizard of Oz, Cabaret, and Peter Pan. Andrea has performed in concert halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the MET Opera House as well as The White House.



Music directed by Steve Marzullo.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15 - $105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Cover charges begin at $45 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com/events/andrea-mcardle-3. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





