André Jordan, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, And Kimberly Marable Join CABARET ON THE COUCH: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Toss a log on the fire, and curl up a chair! The acclaimed series Cabaret on the Couch Live! returns to The Green Room 42 on December 19th at 9:30pm, for a cozy and festive holiday celebration.

The evening of holiday tunes will elevate the mission of SheNYC Arts, an organization dedicated to "supporting women & gender-marginalized artists, as they take on writing and producing roles in the entertainment industry." Learn more about their mission, and get involved here.

Performers include André Jordan (Diana the Musical), Kimberly Marable (Hadestown), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Devin Bowles (Kinky Boots), Emily Croft, Siobhan Jones, Elle Prado, and Kenzie Elizabeth. Kristin "KP" Sgarro hosts, with Camille Johnson as music director. Tickets start at just $15, and are available here. The performance will be interpreted in American Sign Language by Michael Smith and Kerry Kissinger.

Cabaret on the Couch debuted in March 2020, as a place to showcase diverse artists and spotlight New York arts organizations. Since then, the show has supported 21 non-profits, and been home to nearly 200 artists, including rising star talent, and special guests from Hadestown, Company, Six, Anastasia, The Book of Mormon and more! Cabaret on the Couch was the recipient of the Manhattan Association of Cabarets "Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series" Award in 2022.

The Cabaret on the Couch team includes: Ian McQueen, Elizabeth Fahsbender, Tori Vitucci, Raynner Garcia, and Hannah Hall. To stay up-to-date, follow along on Instagram: @cabaretonthecouchlive.