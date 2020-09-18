André De Shields and DECFA to Celebrate Jazz Greats Live In Concert

André De Shields of Hadestown fame joins DECFA for a free concert celebrating Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington

The Duke Ellington Center for the Arts is thrilled to present The Great Reunion: a virtual concert celebrating Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington.



Featuring a performance from the esteemed André De Shields (Hadestown, Ain't Misbehavin') along with many of our favorite artists. Whether you've been to all of our virtual events, or will be joining us for the first time, you won't want to miss it!

This event will be hosted by our very own "dynamic duo" Mercedes Ellington and Tony Waag, and will feature the inestimable talents of: James Zollar, Nabuko Kiryu, DeWitt Fleming Jr., Jennie Harney Fleming, Kent Drake, Karen Callaway Williams, Eli Yamin, Antoinette Montague, Marion Cowings, Andrea Wright, Ty Stephens, AC Lincoln, David Ostwald, Michael Choi, Vanda Polakova, Sharon K. Janda, Glafkos Kontemeniotis, and Greg Jarrett Mercedes Ellington and André De Shields



Sunday, September 20th

On Zoom

4:00pm

This event is free and open to the public.

Click the link below to register.

REGISTER HERE

Photo credit Lia Chang

