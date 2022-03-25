Anastasia Remoundos Premieres Her New Solo Cabaret At Winter Park Playhouse, April 13 & 14

Fresh off the popular run of The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On at The Winter Park Playhouse, Anastasia Remoundos will bring her dynamic vocals to a brand new solo cabaret - Sing Happy! - in The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series, April 13 and 14, 2022. Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Ms. Remoundos will delight audiences as she shares the story of her life and love for musical theatre. Anastasia will perform well known Broadway hits from blockbuster productions like The Light In The Piazza, 110 In The Shade, My Fair Lady and Flora and the Red Menace as well as songs from popular recording artists like Carole King, Lady Gaga and much more!

Anastasia received her BFA in Musical Theatre from Ithaca College. Her professional career spans professional regional theatres - The Winter Park Playhouse (Crazy for Gershwin, The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On), Garden Theatre (Grease), Stageworks Theatre (Nothing Like Broadway), Osceola Arts (Footloose), and Kitchen Theatre Company (Winter Tales). Currently, you can see Anastasia performing at Universal Studios Orlando in Celestina Warbeck and The Banshees, in The Frog Choir at Hogwarts and also in special events such as with Mannheim Steamroller. Additionally, Ms. Remoundos sings in the show JOYFUL! at Walt Disney World's Epcot Center.

"Anastasia lights up the stage with her beautiful presence and commanding voice! Patrons are in for a fantastic evening full of Broadway hits!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

Tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Cabarets are currently being performed on the theatre Mainstage. Assigned seating is limited and performances sell out quickly, so advance reservations are strongly recommended.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the cabaret begins at 7:30 p.m. Call The Winter Park Playhouse box office 407-645-0145 to reserve tickets or go online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.