Amy Spanger, Betsy Wolfe and More Next Week at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 has announced their line-up through next weekend. Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.





SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27





VASTHY & FRIENDS

"Family Friendly Brunch"

Interactive family entertainment featuring music, dance, and joy!



2:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

Live-stream tickets begin at $19



Vasthy Mompoint and her amazingly talented friends are proud to bring their one-of-a-kind brand of interactive children's entertainment to The Green Room 42! Produced by Vasthy Mompoint and Mason Granger, Vasthy & Friends is like "Sesame Street" meets Broadway... it's Mr. Rogers meets musical theater... it's music, dance, poetry, and fun for the whole family (including grown ups!) Featuring Alex Brightman, Dana Steingold, Isabelle McCalla, Caitlin Kinnunen, Kristolyn Lloyd, and many more, Vasthy & Friends is a brunch time musical theater adventure series combining live performance with virtual production for kids to engage with the arts in a way like no other. Join us for what will surely become your family's favorite Saturday afternoon! November 27th will feature Vasthy Mompoint, Dana Steingold, Alex Brightman, Caitlin Kinnunen, Angel Lin, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Lauren Molina, Rob Morrison, Mike Messer, and Mason Granger. Produced By Vasthy Mompoint & Mason Granger. Associate Producer: Leanne Gadow





MICHAEL MOTT & FRIENDS



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



The Green Room 42 presents the return of musical theatre composer/ lyricist and pop songwriter, Michael Mott (In The Light, A Faustian Tale, Where The Sky Ends, The Only One) in "Michael Mott & Friends". Celebrate the spirit of the season with Mott's original Holiday material as well as fan favorites from his impressive catalogue. Referred to as "a truly special songwriter" by BroadwayWorld. Ring in the Holidays with this joyous, heartwarming evening of lush melodies and rich lyrics from one of this generation's best theatrical songwriters.



Special guests Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Rent, Brooklyn) and Matt Bloyd (FOX's "The Four") join musical theatre composer/ lyricist and pop songwriter, Michael Mott (In The Light, A Faustian Tale, Where The Sky Ends, The Only One) in "Michael Mott & Friends" at The Green Room 42.





SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28





JOANNA CARPENTER



"Keeping It Together In Public"



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29



Some people choose to wear their heart on their sleeve; other people lock their heart away in a hidden iron vault and try to save the world instead of maybe dealing with their own issues. Joanna Carpenter...is other people. Until now. For the first time, that vault is going to get cracked open and the songs, stories, loves, and losses will come spilling out. Let's laugh, let's cry, let's go off the rails. Let's drink to that. Directed by Joanna Carpenter. Music Direction by Drew Wutke. Arrangements by Drew Wutke & Joanna Carpenter.





MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29



AMY SPANGER SINGS HER FACE OFF



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



Drama Desk nominee Amy Spanger will make her The Green Room 42 debut by singing her face off for one night only! This Broadway veteran of beloved shows including Kiss Me Kate, Rock Of Ages, Chicago, and The Wedding Singer will sing the songs of Kander and Ebb, Stephen Sondheim, Alan Menken, Pasek and Paul, Carole King, and more. Amy welcomes musical director, Paul Masse, who has led the Broadway orchestras of The Scottsboro Boys, The Gershwins' Porgy And Bess, and Holler If You Hear Me. Amy's special guests are the brilliant Lana Gordon from Broadway's Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Lion King, and Hadestown, and Amy's husband, superstar Brian Shepard, veteran of eight Broadway shows including Spamalot, Something Rotten, and My Fair Lady. Amy and Paul have curated a rocking set that will give you all the feels . . . and in true triple threat form, Amy might just dance for you!





AVIONCE HOYLES

"Dear Tina"

A love letter to Tina Turner



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



Dear Tina.. is an explosive, high-energy, rock and roll music experience that celebrates the inspiring life and legacy of music icon, Tina Turner. Actor, singer and storyteller Avionce Hoyles (Memphis, Bat Out of Hell) honors his childhood inspiration in an electrifying rock concert featuring stories and songs made famous by the legendary Queen of Rock and Roll. Starring Avionce Hoyles. Music Direction by Darnell White. Developed and Directed by Daryl Stewart.





WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1





MADDIE POPPE'S ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS 2021



Season 16 "American Idol" Winner



7:00PM / Tickets begin at $39



Maddie Poppe is a 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Clarksville, Iowa and Season 16 winner of "American Idol". She has appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "Live! with Kelly & Ryan" to name a few, and performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and CMAFest in Nashville. Fall 2019, Maddie supported Ingrid Michaelson on The Dramatic Tour, an experience she calls "a dream come true." Maddie's sophomore album Whirlwind reached #2 on the iTunes Pop charts and her hit single "Made You Miss" earned #19 on the Hot AC Radio charts. Her sentimental ballad "Not Losing You" also swept radio charts, reaching #17. Hoping to brighten the 2020 holiday season, Maddie released a holiday EP aptly titled Christmas From Home on November 20th and embarked on a near-sold out acoustic Christmas tour. This November, Maddie will return with her Acoustic Christmas Tour hitting select cities across the U.S.! Maddie says, "I'm so excited to be back on the road again this year. Last year's Iowa Christmas tour was so much fun that we decided to expand it out to the rest of the country this year. It will be so nice to see faces both familiar and new this holiday season."





FRIPP: HOMEWARD BOUND



The Incredible Journey



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29

Live-stream tickets begin at $19



In the not-so-distant future, on an awfully distant planet, a new visitor arrives. The landing is pretty rough actually and he wakes up with a few ouchies and booboos. How ever will he get home? Can he even survive on this Jovian rock? Will his two new uncanny companions prove to be allies... or adversaries? The only way to learn, the only way to persist through this harsh foreign hellscape... is to sing. Featuring Fripp, Mahayla Laurence, Livvy Marcus. Director: Lillian Meredith. Arrangements by: Jake Landau. Cello: Anthime Miller. Percussion: Manny Lasmanos.



THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2





FABULOUS FANNY



The Songs & Stories of Fanny Brice

Starring Kimberly Faye Greenberg



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



Join us at The Green Room 42 as we bring back classic musical theatre and the Roaring 1920's with the acclaimed solo show Fabulous Fanny: The Songs & Stories of Fanny Brice. Enjoy classic show tunes, good old-fashioned fun, and hilarity, as we travel through time with Fanny Brice, the legendary Jewish comedienne, Ziegfeld Follies/Broadway star, recording artist, and film actress extraordinaire. One of the most popular radio stars of all time, Fanny was the voice of "Baby Snooks" on air for 25 years and even better known as the inspiration for Funny Girl. Join her as she takes you on a nostalgic journey throughout her life and infamous relationships, while she entertains with many of her popular hits and songs inspired by her legacy.



The show stars Fanny Brice go-to gal, Kimberly Faye Greenberg (4 shows & 2 CDs) and has been touring in theatres and venues across the U.S. for the past 8 years and live streamed during the pandemic on the STELLAR platform where it was named Best To Stream by Time Out NY, American Theatre Magazine, and more. The Green Room 42 is happy to Host this shows first live performance back after the pandemic hiatus. Visit: www.fabulousfannybriceshow.com



ELIZABETH DAVIS: THE APPLE TREE



A concept album for child(less) play



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29



Elizabeth A. Davis will next be seen in the ART / Roundabout Broadway revival of 1776. Until then, Elizabeth will layer her passionate folk-rock sound with a compulsion for writing stories about complicated women. The Apple Tree is a 10-song collection of songs Elizabeth has written inspired by the trajectory of her forthcoming play, child(less). Thematically tight but genre-exploratory, The Apple Tree album mixes pop sensibilities with a love for the theatrical. Come to laugh & come to cry.



This is a concept album that inspired, and was inspired by, my play, child(less). The album & the play stand alone. They also wholly belong to each other. The first song came at Goodspeed Opera House after hanging up with Seneca. I wrote out her pain until it became my own on an old piano around dinner time. The rest of the story tumbled out in messy clumps. Then the songs came closely entwined, like clinging roots to their mother plant. My hope is the specificity of the play's narrative will somehow do that intuitive thing; where the story in the songs and the play become universal and mean something new to you that I couldn't have foreseen. These songs are for the characters that inspired them. They are also for Josiah, for Seneca, for Jordan, for Mam, Daddy and brother, for people not born yet and about things I know nothing of. They are far outside of me but each has been brought close to teach a new lesson in grace. These songs are for you





FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3





SARAH HAMATY: PURPLE REIGN



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



With "ev'ry sweet imagined possibility," Sarah Hamaty returns to Green Room 42 with her very own solo show! Sarah will take you back in time to the songs, and the Divas of music that sparked her love for the art of singing in this evening full of discovery, humanity and joy. Through a journey of beloved eras, genres, and Sarah's signature purple hair, Purple Reign explores the soulful impact of music as it aids us in the discovery of our most authentic selves to find that in the end, art reigns.





BACKTRACK VOCALS



Award-Winning A Capella



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29



Backtrack Vocals is thrilled to return to Green Room 42 after two years of covid-creating. They first performed at the Green Room when they took first place in New York's Got Talent Season 6, and then packed the house again with a high energy, jam-packed show in the fall of 2019. Infusing heart and humor into every performance, Backtrack covers genres from pop to Motown to classical to holiday, and they perform original compositions as well. Their exciting arrangements transform familiar tunes and showcase the top-notch vocal and beatboxing abilities of all five of its members. Backtrack got its start on YouTube, where the group now has over 10 million views and 110,000 subscribers, and they've appeared on PopTV & Scary Mommy's "Lullaby League" hosted by "Parks and Recreation" star, Jim O'Heir, Steve Harvey's daytime show, "STEVE!", "Access Daily", and Broadway's Kinky Boots. Come join us for an evening filled with top notch music and heart-filled fun!



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4





BETSY WOLFE: THE HOLIDAY SHOW



Featuring Andrew Rannells



7:00pm / SOLD OUT!

Live-stream tickets begin at $19



Join Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Falsettos, Last 5 Years) as she belts her face off through seasonally appropriate and just plain inappropriate favorites. Just when you thought December 4th couldn't get any better, the night also features Tony nominated Andrew Rannells (Falsettos, Book of Mormon, Black Monday) and other performers not yet employed in a Broadway show (subject to change pending employment on Broadway. Fingers crossed, amiright?!). Laugh, listen, and be forced into the spirit before you head home to see family for the holidays. Cheers!





THE BELTRESS POWER HOUR



Jingle BELT Jubilee!



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29



Christopher Metzger-Timson's hit show makes its grand return to The Green Room 42 just in time to kick off the holiday season with a peppermint twist! The Beltress Power Hour features Broadway's most beloved divas alongside fresh new voices as they belt out the most iconic Christmas tunes. The night will be filled with drinking games, audience participation, and, of course, a Power Hour Finale of the fiercest 60 seconds from all your favorite holiday songs! From Mariah to Whitney to Kelly to Babs- the belting is sure to impress while you sit back, relax, and put the "spirit" in "holiday spirit!"



Featuring: Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages), Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Samantha Pauly (SIX: The Musical), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde: The Musical), and introducing Bella Coppola, Micaela Lamas, & Maya Lagerstam. Directed & Hosted by Christopher Metzger-Timson. Musical Direction by Nolan Bonvouloir. Production Photography by Michael Hull Photo. Directed & Hosted by Christopher Metzger-Timson. Musical Direction by Nolan Bonvouloir.





SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5





LEVONIA



"Levonia's Christmas Sex-tacular"

Gender-bending drag chanteuse



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



Gender-bending drag chanteuse, Levonia, makes her Green Room 42 debut in Levonia's Christmas Sex-tacular, a night of comedy and filthy holiday parodies. Come hear Levonia mangle - er - put her own sex-tacular spin - on songs like "All I Want For Christmas" and "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" as well as pop classics by David Bowie, Prince, Madonna, and other beloved recording artists. For this one-night-only event, Levonia will be joined by special guest, Bowen Yang, and music director and pianist, Lance Horne.





LINDENFELZER & NEWMAN



"Scarlet & Gold"

Songs by Linderfelzer & Newman



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



Lyricist Richard Lindenfelzer and composer Jess Newman present selections from their two new--and despite both being colors--very different shows. SCARLET takes us five hundred years in the future to a world ravaged by a changing climate. This steampunk pop-era imagines what might happen if global leaders are forced to make drastic and messy decisions to combat global warming. GOLD follows a high school outcast who longs to feel important. When she runs away to rural Colorado in the hopes of finding her estranged grandfather and long-lost buried treasure, she is forced to reckon with the past, a family legacy, and herself. Book and Music: Jess Newman. Book and Lyrics: Richard Lindenfelzer. Producers: Neil Gooding of Neil Gooding Productions.





The Green Room 42 COVID-19 Policy

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter our venue. For help providing proof of vaccination, we recommend NY State Excelsior Pass, linked here. Our staff is required to be masked and they are fully vaccinated whenever possible.



Food & Beverage Voucher

While food or beverages service is now provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City.

