Amber Martin's AMBYOKE Returns on August 4!

Every Tuesday since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. Amber has been going live on her patio from Beaumont, TX, where she is still isolating with her mom, Cheryl!

Tune in at www.facebook.com/msambermartin, at 7pm Cst, 8pm EST, and 5pm West Cst.

The event is described as "just a casual DIY set of Amby talking shit and singing her favorite songs and some requests to cheesy karaoke tracks. Sometimes she has her friends join her live via Zoom to jointly talk shit, sing, make cocktails, etc."



In the past few weeks, Amber has welcomed Rufus Wainright, John Cameron Mitchell, Jake Shears, Joyce Dewitt, Patti LuPone, Storm Large, Kitten Larue, Lou Henry Hoover & this week's guest, the supremely hilarious belting bas ass , Sandra Bernhard!

With more smooth groove choreo from the world's greatest dancers, Kitten and Lou!

Please join Amby each week for really fun surprises and great sing alongs!

