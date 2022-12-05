Amber Gray Will Make New York Solo Concert Debut Next Year
Performances are on April 26-29, 2023.
Amber Gray, known for Broadway's The Great Comet of 1812, Hadestown, and Sam Gold's Macbeth, makes her 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut next year!
Gray grew up singing in the Come-All Choirs of school and church. These communities instilled her love for making sound and taught her singing is a human right and deeply therapeutic art, but the goal was to blend. It wasn't until adulthood that she was encouraged, perhaps forced, to sing solo. This evening will journey through songs that gave Gray a voice, songwriters who enabled Gray's musical theatre career, and samplings of upcoming work including Gray's Eartha Kitt project and her post retirement, seedy lounge singer fantasy.
About Amber Gray
Theatre includes Hadestown (Broadway, London's National Theatre, Edmonton's Citadel Theatre: Sterling Award, New York Theatre Workshop: Lucille Lortel nomination); Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (Broadway: Theatre World Award, Kazino, Ars Nova); Daniel Fish's production of Oklahoma! (Bard Summerscape); An Octoroon (Theatre for a New Audience, Soho Rep, P.S.122); Taylor Mac's A 24 Decade History of Popular Music: 1900's-1950's (New York Live Arts with Under the Radar); Iphigenia in Aulis (Classic Stage Company); We Play for the Gods (Women's Project); Eager to Lose (Ars Nova); and Banished Children of Eve (Irish Rep). Gray is a member of the Brooklyn based theatre company, The TEAM and has co-developed and performed in their Mission Drift (London's National Theatre, P.S.122's COIL, Edinburgh's Traverse, Lisbon, Salzburg, Perth, Hong Kong); Primer for a Failed Superpower (Roulette); and the upcoming Reconstruction (Still Working but the Devil Might Be Inside). Gray can always be found, and has performed for the past 14 years, with the political activist group Reverend Billy and The Church of Stop Shopping. Television and film includes "Escape at Dannemora," Walden: Life in the Woods, What Would Jesus Buy?, and The Weekend. MFA: NYU Graduate Acting.
