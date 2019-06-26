Amanda Jane Cooper Returns to 54 Below with Guests Ginna Claire Mason and Emily Koch

After a sold-out debut in April, followed by a sold-out encore performance in June, Amanda Jane Cooper will return to Feinstein's/54 Below by popular demand on July 7 at 7:00pm with her show Somewhere Over the Rainbow: A Night of Story and Song.



Amanda Jane Cooper is tickled pink to bring her solo show to Feinstein's/54 Below, having just starred as Glinda in Wicked on Broadway, as the show's 15th Anniversary Glinda, joining Kristin Chenoweth on NBC's "A Very Wicked Halloween". You've seen her as quirky characters on Disney's "Jessie," ABC's "Selfie," "Glee" and "Bones" on FOX, and more. In a night of story and song, you'll get to know Cooper's heart and humor, and hear everything from musical theatre and pop to folk and R&B and maybe even an original or two. Discovering the wonder of what's way up high, somewhere over the rainbow. Music Directed by Dan Micciche, the show will also feature special guests Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress), and Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked)!



Amanda Jane Cooper in Somewhere Over the Rainbow: A Night of Story and Song plays Feinstein's/ 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 7th, 2019 at 7:00pm. There is a $40-$50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www. 54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Amanda grew up just outside Philadelphia in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. She holds a BFA in Acting/ Musical Theatre from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where she landed her first film roles in Smart People opposite Ellen Page and Thomas Haden Church, and in Homecoming with Mischa Barton.



After graduating, she made her New York theatre debut in BUNKED! A NEW MUSICAL at the Lucille Lortel Theatre followed by LETTER FROM ALGERIA at Abingdon Theatre Company. Amanda then starred as Glinda in WICKED (National Tour) in 2011, floating by bubble across the country and even performing for First Lady Michelle Obama during the show's 10-week run at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

She then moved to Los Angeles where she landed guest star and recurring roles on Glee, Bones, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Jessie (Disney), The Michaels (Hallmark), Masters of Sex (Showtime), Selfie (ABC) and Hello Ladies (HBO). Films include Cavemen, Sutures, Days Like This & more.



Regionally she has starred as Kim MacAfee in Sacramento Music Circus' BYE BYE BIRDIE, Geraldine Barclay in WHAT THE BUTLER SAW at Pittsburgh Irish and Classical Theatre, Jenny in LINTHEAD at The Santa Monica Playhouse and Clotho in a workshop of Adam Gwon's STRING at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in CT. She's also written original songs for, produced and starred in two one- woman cabarets at Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles.



For 16 months from December, 2015 to March, 2017, Amanda reprised her role as Glinda in the National Tour of WICKED, visiting over 20 cities for 500 performances for over a million people! Her interpretation of the role garnered praise from critics around the country. DC Theatre Scene's Steven McKnight wrote: "She has an enchanting stage presence and her comedic skills keep the audience in the palm of her hand. Cooper provokes laughs with every little facial expression, malapropism, squeal, and bouncing movement. And her sweet and pure soprano voice is a joy to hear."



On July 31st, 2017 she made her Broadway debut starring as Glinda in WICKED, where she bubbled up for 17 months. Starring as the show's 15th Anniversary Glinda, she opened NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween with "One Short Day" and closed the special with "For Good" alongside Kristin Chenoweth. You can find her fully committed to shenanigans in her weekly #TheBaeSeries on Instagram at @amandajanecoop! Amanda is grateful to her team at BRS/Gage & Mike Gillespie, Stephen Schwartz, Craig Burns, Joan Lader, her family and God.



Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange- shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





