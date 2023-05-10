Amanda Andrews Premieres NOT QUITE YET at The Green Room 42 Next Week

The performance is on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7pm.

"Not Quite Yet," a one-woman play with rock & roll music, will be performed by actress/singer/writer Amanda Andrews at The Green Room 42 on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7pm.

Andrews' 3rd original one-woman play, "Not Quite Yet," explores the power of desire, humility in realizing there is farther to go, and surrendering to the journey.

"Not Quite Yet" was developed in collaboration with Susan Campanaro (Director), who has also directed Andrews' previous one-woman plays, "Everything's Fine!" (Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, 2022), and "Brilliant, But Off!" (The Duplex, 2018).

Musical arrangements by composer Jordyn Davis (Musical Director) of 70's and 80's rock are played throughout the piece, by an all female band including Paola Viteri (drummer), Senua Lewis (Bassist), Eliane Delage (Guitarist), and Andrews (Vocals).

Tickets are available through The Green Room 42. Doors will open for the performance at 6pm.

To watch a recording of the performance, live or thereafter, livestream tickets are also available.



