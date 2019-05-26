Alyssa Fox And Dee Roscioli Kick Of Broadway Sessions 'Beach Party' On Fire Island On Memorial Day

Broadway Sessions, the MAC award winning, long running musical theatre variety show created and hosted by Ben Cameron is thrilled to announce it's summer residency on Fire Island! Beginning Memorial Day, Monday May 27th, the Broadway Sessions 'Beach Party' will bring Broadway to the beach at the world famous Ice Palace in Cherry Grove.

Every Monday from 9-11pm, Ben Cameron and crew welcome a host of Broadway stars and veterans to offer up showtunes and general merriment to the Fire Island community. No cover charge. Audience members are encouraged to take part in open mic and theatre related games.

The series will feature dual musical directors Drew Wutke and Kyle Branzel on alternating weeks. Hairspray vet Michelle Dowdy has been confirmed to step in as host on selected dates.

The series will kick off featuring performances by Alyssa Fox (Elsa standby in Frozen) and Dee Roscioli (Star and Lady standby in The Cher Show). Both actresses have the distinction of having played Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway and beyond.

Guests schedule for the season include-

Todd Buonopane (Spelling Bee), Paige Davis, (Chicago), Alysha Umphress ( On the Town), John Riddle (Frozen), Max Chernin (Sunday in the Park), DeLaney Westfall (Sweeney Todd), Storm Lever (Summer), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Stephanie Torns (Waitress), Charity Angel Dawson ( Waitress), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots), Brennyn Lark (UK Dreamgirls), Zurin Villanueva (Mean Girls), Hernando Umana (School of Rock), Talya Rae Groves (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Adinah Alexander (Wicked) and more.

The series will run every Monday through Labor Day.

For more information on The Ice Palace please visit www.icepalcefi.com





