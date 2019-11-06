Alla Ray to Celebrate Album Release with COFFEE & CAKE WITH ALLAY RAY at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Alla Ray in Coffee & Cake with Alla Ray on December 5th, 2019 at 9:30pm. Alla Ray is a New York based singer/songwriter whose singles several times reached the Top 10 in the UK charts. After performing with her Big Band for one night only to a sold out crowd at the legendary Friar's Club this past spring, Alla made her successful debut at The Cutting Room & now is excited to celebrate the release of her album at the 54 Below, in which she experiments with a sensual mix of Jazz & Pop, combining her love of classic standards with her refreshing originals, a few of which she wrote specially for a recent, limited run revival of Lyle Kessler's 1983 play, "Orphans", directed by Aaron Latham at the Bridge Theatre on the 54th & Broadway. The night, filled with mesmerizing sounds of the Billie Holiday & Ella Fitzgerald era, infused with Alla Ray's Great Gatsby vibes, will carry you away to the roaring times where rules & time didn't matter when the horns blew jazz right into your heart, awakening dreams of life beyond today.

For more information visit www.allaray.com

Producers of the album: Al Houghton & Ron Shetler. Al Houghton established Dubway Studios in the mid-eighties, as a one man operation. It has since grown into a premier NYC audio facility, with clients across the music, film, television, and publishing industries. He has scored films, acted as Audio Supervisor for acclaimed Nickelodeon animated series, and co-produced the Emmy-nominated series, "Songs From the Road" (underwritten by Ford Motor Company.) Throughout, Al has produced dozens of musical acts, and engineered thousands, and has played in more NYC bands than he can remember, and is still performing regularly.

Ron Shetler renowned vocal coach and owner of Shetler Studios & Theatres, a three floor performance complex with 36 studios and 2 Black Box Theatres at 244 West 54th Street, first spent 15 years as a performer, highlights including 4 Broadway Shows and National Tours, composed a film score for New World Pictures, recorded an album with renowned guitarist Herb Ellis, and starred in the cult classic film I Spit On Your Grave. He then began coaching singers, taught singing and directed multiple yearly shows at the famous Neighborhood Playhouse for 27 years as well as founding Shetler Studios and Theatres in 1990.

Alla Ray in Coffee & Cake with Alla Ray plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 5th, 2019 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Alla Ray started her own project under stage name ShockoLady in 2006. At first, she was mixing jazz & electronics, then a jazz & rock feel in her music. In the period 2007 - 2009 she released 2 albums in Russia, Belarus & Ukraine. In 2009 Alla started writing her album of originals in Glam Rock style. The same year she won 2nd place in Emergenza 2009 (International Music Competition in Moscow). Alla was chosen to represent Russia at Emergenza 2010 in London. After her performance at the legendary club Dingwalls - "Right Recordings" offered her a record deal. Since 2010, after signing a record deal, Alla released - an album & 6 singles under the stage name Shockolady in the UK & Germany (2010 - 2013). All songs were originals. In 2013 she changed her stage name to Alla Ray. And released 2 singles that reached the Top 10 on the UK Dance charts in 2014. In 2015 she moved to the US & after being inspired by trip to New Orleans started writing her new album where she experimented with a sensual mix of Pop & Jazz. This album was produced by Al Houghton & Ron Shetler at Dubway Studios in New York. Alla finished the album in 2018 & it will be available on all main streaming & download services on December 5th, 2019.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You