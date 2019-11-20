All Things Broadway: In The Spotlight Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, Presents All Things Broadway: In The Spotlight. After two years, All Things Broadway returns to the spotlight at Feinstein's/54 Below! All Things Broadway is the largest Facebook group for theatre fans and Broadway stars alike from around the world. Now, with over 76,000 members, we bring both the Broadway stars you know and love, as well as the rising stars you'll soon know and love into the spotlight together for one incredible night of music. Don't miss your chance to join us as we sing our way into the spotlight once more!

The show will star Brian Charles Rooney (Threepenny Opera), Cody Lancaster (Rock of Ages), and Raymond Jaramillo McLeod (Jekyll & Hyde, A Tale of Two Cities, Wonderful Town).

Standing beside these Broadway stars are several amazing performers from around the country who were chosen. Christopher McCrewell, Julian Mendoza, Frenki Hykollari, Jack Cappadona, Satya Kutsko, Ezekiel Andrew, and Hannah Fairchild.

All Things Broadway: In The Spotlight plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 24th 2020 at 9:30 PM. There is a $25-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54below.com. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

All Things Broadway is a Facebook group with over 76,000 members worldwide that brings together both theatre fans and Broadway professionals in a fun, accepting, and educational manner. ATB members range from casual fans to Tony Award winners. Started in 2014 by Eliyahu Kheel, theatre lovers from around the world come to All Things Broadway for kinship, advice and lively discussion. ATB prides itself on providing a sense of community for all members and a true sense of family.

In 2018, All Things Broadway expanded into a theatre company having since performed cabarets at Feinstein's/54 Below and The Laurie Beechman Theatre, as well as a full scale production of Island Song at The Davenport Theatre Loft.

For more about All Things Broadway, visit www.allthingsbroadway.com





