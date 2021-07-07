Alice Ripley and More Will Sing the Songs of Billy Recce at Green Room 42 Next Month

Tony Award winner Alice Ripley and more join composer/lyricist Billy Recce (Little Black Book, A Musical About Star Wars) at The Green Room 42 on August 7th at 7pm, for a raucous and intimate evening of songs written in quarantine.

Two-time MAC Award-winning and Billboard charting composer Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars, Balloon Boy) is out of quarantine and returns to the Green Room 42 with some songs to ring in the new world. Featuring over a dozen new tunes composed in quarantine-including several from his hit, star-studded Heidi Fleiss concept album Little Black Book-join Recce, his killer band, and a company of shining stars for an evening of new, irreverent musical theatre celebrating and skewering life, loss, Chick-fil-A, straight girls in gay bars, disgraced tabloid icons, and more.

The concert will feature Alice Ripley, Matthew Edward Kemp, Amanda Lopez, Noah Virgile, Deanna Giulietti, Jamir Brown, Lauren Robinson, Maya Lagerstam, and Sara Kleist. The evening is directed by Yoni Weiss.

The band includes Adam Mastrocola (Drums), Sean Cortese (Bass), Ashley Everhart (Alto Sax), Lloyd Kikoler (Guitar), and Jon Audric Nelson (Additional Piano).

Tickets start at $29, there is no food/drink minimum. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Ave in Manhattan. Tickets and additional information are available here.