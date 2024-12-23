Ali Webb Will Bring LISTEN HERE, The Music of Dave Frishberg to Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jazz vocalist Ali Webb will return to Don't Tell Mama on January 26, 2024 to celebrate a legendary jazz pianist and songwriter with her show, Listen Here – The Music of Dave Frishberg. The singer has said that Frishberg “means so much to so many people and when the opportunity came up to play Don't Tell Mama again it all fitted into place.” The program will feature such classic tunes as “Blizzard of Love,” “Our Love Rolls On,” and the title number, “Listen Here.”





Ms Webb made her New York City debut at Mamas at the beginning of 2023 and was heralded by Cabaret Scenes Magazine for her “strong flexible voice and secure jazz vocals… She offered up a great deal of warmth as she skimmed across her songs.” And Front Row Center saluted her as “an unusual jazz singer who never got the message (thank goodness!) that jazz singers don't do patter!”





Rejoining her will be her music director, Wells Hanley, a highly respected music director, pianist, improviser, arranger and songwriter who has performed extensively in NYC and Richmond, VA, as well as the Spoleto Festival in Italy and the Montreuz Jazz Festival in Switzerland, and many other music festivals around the world. Also joining in will be bassist Randall Pharr and drummer Brian Caputo.



The cover charge is $20 ($15 for MAC members) and the minimum is also $20, which must include 2 drinks per person. Cash only is accepted.

Comments