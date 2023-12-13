Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Ali Webb Comes to Don't Tell Mama in January

The performance is on January 21st, 2024.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

Ali Webb Comes to Don't Tell Mama in January

Jazz vocalist Ali Webb makes her New York City debut at Don’t Tell Mama on January 21st, 2024. She takes to the stage at 4pm and will accompany you on a jazz journey under the guidance of music director Wells Hanley, accompanied by Randall Pharr on bass with Brian Caputo on drums. 

Her show, Be Anything celebrates the magic and the music of the human spirit, our connection to one another through both shared sadness and shared laughter. “Be Anything” leaves audiences seeing the world as filled with courage and kindness, humor and hope, and includes songs such as “On a Clear Day,” “Neverland,”, “When You're Smiling” and two originals: “Spam” (the star’s grandfather invented the food product) and the title tune.

Ali’s repertoire, originals as well as songs from the 1920s through the 1960s, demonstrates her vocal and emotional range and the adept musical skills of her performers. Each song is delivered with the joy and improvisational spirit characteristic of jazz. Ali also shares with us her personal relationship to many of these songs and how they help her understand past events and embrace life with bravery and honesty. 

Wells Hanley, a career pianist, improviser, arranger, and songwriter, performs extensively in New York City and in Richmond, VA. Mr. Hanley has performed at notable jazz, classical and rock festivals all over the U.S. and Europe, including the Spoleto Festival in Italy and the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland.

The cover charge is $15.00 with a $5.00 MAC discount. The minimum is $20.00 which must include 2 drinks per person. Cash only is accepted in house. 


