Alexis Molnar Sings The Fiona Apple Songbook At Don't Tell Mama

Alexis Molnar sings The Fiona Apple Songbook live at Don't Tell Mama Saturday January 11th & Sunday January 12th At 4pm.

Direction by Max Friedman

Musical Direction by Madeline Smith

with JAY FOOTE on bass and Jeremy Yaddaw on drums.

Have you been a bad, bad girl? Alexis has, and she's taking the stage to tell you why...

Actor / singer Alexis Molnar (ABC's Emergence, NBC's Rise, Dear Evan Hansen) performs in an evening of self-destruction and self-discovery set to the iconic music of Fiona Apple.

Tickets: $12 with reservation, $15 at the door plus a two beverage minimum per person.

Visit www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows or call 212-757-0788 to reserve.





