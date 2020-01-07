Alexis Molnar Sings The Fiona Apple Songbook At Don't Tell Mama

Article Pixel Jan. 7, 2020  

Alexis Molnar Sings The Fiona Apple Songbook At Don't Tell Mama

Alexis Molnar sings The Fiona Apple Songbook live at Don't Tell Mama Saturday January 11th & Sunday January 12th At 4pm.

Direction by Max Friedman
Musical Direction by Madeline Smith
with JAY FOOTE on bass and Jeremy Yaddaw on drums.

Have you been a bad, bad girl? Alexis has, and she's taking the stage to tell you why...

Actor / singer Alexis Molnar (ABC's Emergence, NBC's Rise, Dear Evan Hansen) performs in an evening of self-destruction and self-discovery set to the iconic music of Fiona Apple.

Tickets: $12 with reservation, $15 at the door plus a two beverage minimum per person.
Visit www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows or call 212-757-0788 to reserve.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • New Gallery Show at Jewish Women's Theatre by Artists and Psychologists Explores Complexities of the Human Mind
  • Submissions Are Now Being Accepted For The Blank Theatre's 28th Annual Young Playwrights' Festival
  • Kathy Griffin To Introduce WOMEN BEHIND BARS
  • LAB RESULTS: The Antaeus Playwrights Lab Festival Returns This Week