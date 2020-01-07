Alexis Molnar Sings The Fiona Apple Songbook At Don't Tell Mama
Alexis Molnar sings The Fiona Apple Songbook live at Don't Tell Mama Saturday January 11th & Sunday January 12th At 4pm.
Direction by Max Friedman
Musical Direction by Madeline Smith
with JAY FOOTE on bass and Jeremy Yaddaw on drums.
Have you been a bad, bad girl? Alexis has, and she's taking the stage to tell you why...
Actor / singer Alexis Molnar (ABC's Emergence, NBC's Rise, Dear Evan Hansen) performs in an evening of self-destruction and self-discovery set to the iconic music of Fiona Apple.
Tickets: $12 with reservation, $15 at the door plus a two beverage minimum per person.
Visit www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows or call 212-757-0788 to reserve.