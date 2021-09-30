Alexis Michelle to Perform at Feinstein's/54 Below in October & November

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW will presents Alexis Michelle on October 14 and November 19.

Alexis Michelle returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, this time with an unabashed tribute to her first true love, BROADWAY! Join Ms. Michelle, star of TLC's "Dragnificent!" and "RuPaul's Drag Race," for an evening of her signature blend of theatrics and style! With songs made famous by Golden Era leading ladies from Lansbury to Loudon, Merman to Martin, Alexis is ready to open a new window and live, live, live! Broadway is back and so is Alexis Michelle!

The evening is musically directed by Brandon James Gwin and produced by James Will McBride.

Alexis Michelle plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 14 and November 19, 2021. There is a $30-$70 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Alexis Michelle

Alexis Michelle is a proud native New Yorker who was most recently seen on One Voice: Broadway (PBS) Blue Bloods (CBS) as well as Dragnificent! and Drag Me Down the Aisle (TLC). Alexis was cast on Season 9 of Rupaul's Drag Race (VH1) and after triumphant turns as Kris Jenner and Liza Minelli, made it all the way to Top 5! You can find her singing, lip-syncing and dancing all over the world. Alex Michaels (AEA name) Training: LaGuardia H.S. for the performing arts, Interlochen center for the arts and B.F.A. University of Michigan in Musical Theatre. You can keep up with Alexis on her Facebook artist page, as well as Twitter, Instagram and Venmo @AlexisLives