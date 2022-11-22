Alexandra Silber, Fergie L. Philippe, Shereen Pimentel, and More Will Perform The Music Of Ben Caplan at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present Ben Caplan's Not-Quite Birthday Show, an evening of Caplan's music and lyrics featuring performances from Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Indecent) Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton) and Shereen Pimentel (Maria in West Side Story, "John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch"). This marks Caplan's most recent concert at The Green Room 42 following three installments of his Songs for You series earlier this year.
In addition to Silber, Philippe, and Pimentel, the concert will feature performances from Caroline Aimetti, Justin Albinder, Katelyn Bowman, Aaron F. Brateman, Tiger Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Ellie Fishman, Blair Goldberg, Celeste Hudson, Allison Kelly, Nicole Magallón, Jenn Maurer, Devon Meddock, Alex Prakken, Ben Schrager, Zoe Siegel, and Wesley Zurick.
As the show's description states: "Ben Caplan is throwing himself a (slightly belated) birthday party and you are invited! The evening will showcase Ben's music and lyrics featuring selections from his musicals, song cycles, and upcoming projects. Joining Ben is an all-star cast featuring some of Broadway's best and brightest emerging performers."
The evening features music direction by Eli Schildkraut and is produced and directed by Caplan
Ben Caplan's Not-Quite Birthday Show plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City) Friday, December 2nd 2022, at 9:30pm. Tickets prices range from $39-$59 plus fees and livestream tickets are available for $19 plus fees. Tickets and information are available at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.
