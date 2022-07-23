Alex Brightman, Tom Kitt, James Monroe Iglehart, Chris Jackson And More to Perform Next Week At 54 Below

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

FEINBERG & ROSE: THE ROUND TABLE, FEAT. Holly Gould, Nina White, & MORE! - JULY 25 AT 7:00 PM

James Feinberg & Matthew Dylan Rose are back at 54 Below with Feinberg & Rose: The Round Table, an evening showcasing some of their favorite songs from across their catalogue, performed by their "Round Table" of friends and veterans from on and off-Broadway. The concert will feature works from a variety of their musicals and operettas including Doctor Glas: A Musical Play, Madame Waterfowl, The Oldenburg Suite (a 2022 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist and 2019 New York Musical Festival Winner), and maybe even some sneak previews of their new works in development!

Featuring Matthew Berzon, Annie Blackman, Wesley Ian Cappiello, Miles Eichenhorn, Skyler Fortgang, Bryan Freedman, Holly Gould, Morgan Higgins, Aamir Juman, Ashley LaLonde, Lily Lester, Alexandra Meli, Alexa Xioufaridou Moster, Sam Paley, Matthew Saldivar, Benjamin Samuelson, and Nina White.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Drew Gasparini: ONE LAST TOAST (FOR NOW) FEAT. Alex Brightman & MORE! - JULY 25 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Join Drew Gasparini - composer of The Karate Kid, It's Kind of a Funny Story, and Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical - for one last hurrah at 54 Below (for now). To mark the occasion, Drew would love to know which songs of his are your absolute favorites so he can build a set list tailored to you, his fans. (Seriously, let him know! @drewgasparini)

The evening promises to be a good old-fashioned Gaspo Party featuring killer music, some potty language, and a room full of love.

Featuring Alex Brightman, Samuel Cadieux, Kasie Gasparini, F Michael Haynie, Eric Holljes, Jamie Grawitch, Michael Coale Grey, Jetta Juriansz, Andrew Kober, Ray Lee, Julia Macchio, Maleah Joi Moon, Alexis Myles, Elise Shangold, Shivani Sahu, Helen J Shen, Charlie Weldon, Keith White, and Jake Bentley Young.

$55 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tom Kitt: REFLECTIONS, A SOLO CONCERT - JULY 26 AT 7:00 PM

Tony®, Grammy, Emmy & Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt is thrilled to return to 54 Below with his new solo concert, where he'll be at the piano performing original songs from his musicals including Next to Normal, If/Then, and Superhero, along with songs from his new album Reflect. The audience will also get to hear brand new material, including songs from his upcoming musical Almost Famous and some special surprises.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

AARON DAVID GLEASON: COME HELL AND HIGH WATER - JULY 26 AT 9:30 PM

"A hypochondriac walks into a bar... but the water is literally up to his armpits. This is the story of my going under and coming back up for air, during the scariest year of my life..."

Aaron David Gleason presents his brand new show of rock 'n' roll, Great American Songbook, and original music, all to tell a true story. Gleason will step out of his rock persona to sing legit Broadway fare and more. The evening will be directed by Joanna Gleason and music directed by Darnell White (who helped Aaron through these difficult times).

Coming up playing grungy clubs in Los Angeles, Aaron never thought that 54 Below would be where he played the most shows. But the venue has turned out to be his safe space and his home, and now it will be the place where he finally drops his guard and tells HIS story, for the first time.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Amara Granderson: HER SATURN RETURNS - JULY 29 AT 7:00 PM

Amara Granderson is back onstage, but this time, entering Her Saturn Returns! Newly 27, the blactress who made her Broadway debut this spring in for colored girls... as Lady in Orange is gracing audiences with humor, authenticity, and SONGS, HUNNI! Think of this as her own personal miscast cabaret, singing her favorite songs about love, longing, and learning. Her Saturn Returns will serve as a Leo season birthday bash featuring songs from "The Fairly Odd Parents" to Pippin to The Color Purple and more. Come down to 54 Below for a raucously divine time!

Joined by Yonatan Gebeyehu on piano.

$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TOO DARN HOT: A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NYC GAY MEN'S CHORUS - JULY 29 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Things will be getting steamy in NYC's premiere cabaret room as members of the NYC Gay Men's Chorus return to the 54 Below stage. The collection of salacious songs performed by various members of the Chorus are guaranteed to leave you feeling hot & bothered.

Hosted by Gigi St. Croix & Temple Grande and produced by Mama Mela, this benefit concert will donate proceeds to the NYCGMC, to support the mission of achieving acceptance and equality through song, while celebrating the diversity of its community.

Featuring Helio Andres, Coulby Jenkins, Autumn Spice, Frank Stancati, Christopher Tucker, and Tammy Twinkle.

Music directed by Kent Dennis.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

F Michael Haynie: INTO THE UNKNOWN, FEAT. Alysha Deslorieux & MORE! - JULY 30 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

"Haynie infuses the perfect combination of heart and uniqueness" - Theatre Sensation

F Michael Haynie (Wicked, Carrie, Dogfight), currently leads the first National Tour of Disney's Frozen as Olaf. For one night only, they are back by popular demand for a special concert engagement! F returns to their second home, Broadway's basement, after multiple sold-out solo concerts and over twenty-five 54 Below appearances! F Michael Haynie: Into the Unknown will mark F's return to their first love, New York City. The show will feature songs from their musical in development, Victory City, originals, spicy covers, some musical theatre favorites with special guests, and their signature contemporary sound. F gives the perfect variety of new and familiar in this special one-night performance.

Featuring Grace Aki, Alysha Deslorieux, Troy Iwata, and Alyssa Kim.

$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra - JULY 30 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more. This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world.

Cast members to be announced!

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE THE DREAM: TAKING OVER NYC! - JULY 31 AT 1:30 PM

LIVE THE DREAM: RISING STARZ TAKES NYC

The Rising Starz Performers are excited to return to NYC and make their 54 Below debut.

Showcasing a variety of musical styles and influences, these stars are ready to take on the NYC spotlight! The show is about hope, inspiration and transforming dreams into reality. Directed by Vanessa Valentin, with Broadway Guest JJ Neimann!

"We are the Rising Starz. No matter where you're from, no matter old or young, we'll take you to the stars... We are the Rising Starz!" - A Quote from the Rising Starz Theme Song

Featuring Ava Aleman, Lily Bradford, Melody Buzzi, Alexandria D'Aleo, Vale Diaz, Emma Ferguson, Sophia Gomez, Sophia Hai, Sophia Kreimerman, Nandu Kuttiyil, Solomon Liria, Yori Marsh, Christopher Moody, Abigail Murillo, Chloe Oppenheimer, Gianna Pieiga, Julia Poms, Antonia Rincon, Daniel Smith, Mia Spector, Beatrice Taveras, and Vicente Tome.

$60 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

20 & UNDER SING 20 & OVER: LIVE - ACT III: BROADWAY STARS AND RISING STARS DUET - JULY 31 AT 7:00 PM

20 & Under Sing 20 & Over is returning to 54 Below! After two extremely successful virtual concerts and two packed live shows, 20 & Under Sing 20 & Over is thrilled to be returning to celebrate Broadway again with a brand new cast of Broadway and rising stars! The concert will commemorate Broadway musicals from 20 years ago (and back!) by pairing young rising stars - ages 20 and under - with Broadway stars from the Broadway or touring company that they're singing from. Join us for an evening that honors fan-favorites like Tick, Tick... Boom! and Into the Woods, with special stories from our Broadway performers. You won't want to miss this exciting event!

Featuring Broadway stars Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Chad Burris (Mean Girls, Frozen), Mary Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls, Wicked), and Jonalyn Saxer (Mean Girls) with rising stars Giulia Nicole, Daniela Cardarelli, Jack Austin, and Michael Sanchez.

Created, Music Directed, and Co-Produced by Jorden Amir.

Co-Produced by Cara Weglarz.

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Nik Walker: TORCH SONGS FOR THE TALENTED TENTH, AN EDU-TAINING EVENING WITH Chris Jackson & MORE! - JULY 31 AT 9:30 PM

Are you that person who just LOVES classic rock and soul? Are you always out looking for fresh stories, and unique perspectives?

Were you the only Black kid in your all-white town, who internalized the pressure to both speak for and stand out from your race- all while dodging prejudice, navigating cultural expectations, and building a career in entertainment?

If you answered "yes" to all three, then you might just be Nik Walker, star of Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud, and "Law and Order SVU" that one time for like 30 seconds. Join Nik and his friends, from Broadway and beyond- including James Monroe Iglehart, Krystal Joy Brown, Chris Jackson, and Sasha Hutchings, to name a few- as they reflect on the hilarity of their lives as artists of color, while sharing the songs that have gotten them through the hardest days.

Featuring Krystal Joy Brown, Gerard Canonico, Sasha Hutchings, James Monroe Iglehart, Chris Jackson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Gabrielle McClinton, Justin Sargent, and Kyle Scatliffe.

Nik Walker is an actor, writer, cinephile and theme park nerd, who's been doing the Broadway thing for a decade and counting. Currently on Broadway as A. Burr in that Hamilton skit, he's also the co-host of the arts/activism show "The Chaos Twins," and his movie podcast, "Little Justice," is streaming where ever podcasts are imbibed. In the free time between all of this, Nik is a highly unqualified adjunct professor at NYU. @nikkywalks

$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

