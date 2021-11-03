Alex Brightman, Caitlin Kinnunen & More to Join Vasthy Mompoint for VASTHY AND FRIENDS Live at The Green Room 42

Vasthy and Friends will make their NYC debut live and in-person with a family brunch on the The Green Room 42 Stage this November - On November 20th and 27th Broadway actress Vasthy Mompoint will be joined by Broadway Stars Alex Brightman (School of Rock), Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen), Angel Lin (Once), Dana Steingold (Avenue Q), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), and Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q), with virtual appearances by Lauren Molina (School of Rock), and Rob Morrison (The Assassins). Award-winning bassist Divinity Roxx as well as musician Mike Messer and poet Mason Granger will also join the show for an event like no other. The whole family is invited to sing, dance and have a blast at the family brunch at 1pm, with showtime starting at 2pm.

Vasthy and Friends was founded as a virtual show by Vasthy Mompoint and Mason Granger during the pandemic after seeing a great need for joy and creativity for kids nationwide. Now with the help of Associate Producer, Leanne Gadow, their goal is to create a combination of virtual and in-person events and produce the most engaging and diverse kid-friendly programming imaginable. Over a year since its creation, they have now expanded their events beyond the virtual space and have added in-person events in both New York and California. With an album in the works, soon fans of the show will be able to listen to Vasthy and Friends come to life anytime, anywhere!

All Vasthy and Friends shows are hosted by Mompoint and feature artists who have created their own original kids entertainment content. Vasthy, a first-generation Haitian-American who grew up in Alabama, went on to be in eight Broadway shows but never saw herself represented on film, TV, or stage. Dedicated to authentic representation across the board, Vasthy and Friends produces content that reflects the importance for all kids to see themselves reflected back with a smile.

Mompoint, host of Vasthy and Friends, states: "We are so excited to help a new generation of kiddos fall in love with the art form of theater just like we did. When done right, theater has the power to make everyone feel seen. It can inspire one to make change and, in a world that might seem dim, can lead to a wonderful world of empathy by simply putting oneself into another's shoes (we hope some nice shiny glitter ones!)"

Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased HERE!