Adam Jacobs, Kristolyn Lloyd, Kate Rockwell, and More Set For NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR AND THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall

The performance is set for Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8pm at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

November 1918:  The Great War and The Great Gatsby comes to Carnegie Hall with an all star cast. The performance is set for Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8pm at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage.

The performers will include Adam JacobsKristolyn Lloyd, Stephanie Jae Park, Kate Rockwell, and Daniel Yearwood.

Historian John Monsky returns for a powerful Veterans Day performance. Celebrated Broadway vocalists join the Orchestra of St. Luke's for music from the era as Monsky applies his signature blend of meticulously researched history and rare archival film and photography to this groundbreaking exploration of World War I, fought, in large part, to “make the world safe for democracy.”

Tickets start at $18 ($15 + $3 fee).

Performers

John Monsky, Historian, Creator, and Narrator
Orchestra of St. Luke's
Ian Weinberger, Music Supervisor and Conductor
Adam Jacobs, Vocalist
Kristolyn Lloyd, Vocalist
Stephanie Jae Park, Vocalist
Kate Rockwell, Vocalist
Daniel Yearwood, Vocalist
Peter Flynn, Director



