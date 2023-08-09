Abby Mueller to Make NYC Solo Debut at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Abby Mueller on April 26-27, 2024. After her celebrated reign in Six, Abby Mueller (Broadway’s original Jane Seymour) makes her 54 Below and NYC solo concert debut! Previously seen on Broadway in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Kinky Boots, this Drama Desk Award winner and Grammy nominee invites you to an intimate evening of music and stories. With a unique, soulful voice that floats effortlessly between musical theater, pop, and American Songbook standards, Abby explores career highlights and other favorites from Carole to Adele, Les Misérables to West Side Story, and beyond.

Abby Mueller plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 26 & 27. Cover charges are $50-$60 ($56.50-$67.50 with fees.) Premiums are $100 ($111.50 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





Abby Mueller originated the role of Queen Jane Seymour in the Tony Award-winning smash hit Six: The Musical on Broadway (Drama Desk Award). She can be heard on the landmark Original Broadway Cast Recording Six: Live on Opening Night (Grammy Nomination). After originating the role of Carole for the First National Tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Abby was brought back twice to reprise her critically acclaimed performance on Broadway. Other credits include Kinky Boots on Broadway and extensive regional roles. Abby has appeared on America’s Got Talent, The Today Show, The View, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon. Check out her Broadway.com Vlog “Yas, Queen!” on YouTube, and follow Abby on social media @abcmuell!

