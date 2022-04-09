AN EVENING WITH IRENE MICHAELS to Play at Don't Tell Mama

Don't Tell Mama, the famed NYC cabaret venue, is set to host An Evening with Irene Michaels on June 9th, 2022. Atlantic City Headliner Gerard Esposito is set to make a guest appearance. Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W 46th St, NYC. There is a $35.00 cover charge and a $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. The event is cash only. Seating begins at 6:15pm and the show begins at 7pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/6702-an-evening-with-irene-michaels-with-special-guest-appearance-by-gerard-esposito-6-9-22.

IRENE MICHAELS is a singer, songwriter, musician, and guitarist. She is an active member of Chicago Cabaret Professionals. In addition, she has performed as a vocalist in many venues, including Winter's Jazz Club, Davenport's, Le Piano, Arcada Theatre, The Chicago Fine Arts Building, and Jazz Showcase.

For more information, go to I On The Scene.

GERARD ESPOSITO has performed throughout the New York metropolitan area, including Jilly's Piano Bar in New York City, where he then became known as the house favorite, also including multiple month-long residencies in Atlantic City, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, Santa Barbara, Bermuda, St. Martin and the U.S. Virgin Islands and throughout the Palm Beach area, in addition to cruise lines.

Notable Honors: Member of N.Y. Friars Club, East Coast Music Hall Of Fame 2020 Nominee

https://www.gerardesposito.com