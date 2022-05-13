AN EVENING WITH ANITA GILLETTE & LEE ROY REAMS Will Play Birdland On June 13th

Two of Broadway's brightest and most beloved stars will join forces for the very first time when Tony Award nominees Anita Gillette and Lee Roy Reams appear at Birdland in their new show AN EVENING WITH ANITA GILLETTE & LEE ROY REAMS. As actors who have made their mark in the Broadway history books, both stars have transitioned successfully into the world of nightclub entertainment, with Gillette creating both solo shows and duo acts with the likes of Penny Fuller and Harold Sanditen, and Reams performing in club acts of his own, and in group shows, alongside other live entertainment notables. For this occasion, the twosome won't just be making their duo show debut, but Mr. Reams will be taking his Birdland bow.

For their June 13th club date, Lee Roy and Anita plan to perform works by Irving Berlin (with whom Gillette had a close friendship and professional association) and Jerry Herman (whose work and friendship was a strong thread throughout Reams' life), and a celebration of the Great American Songbook. Well known for their humorous antics and show business reminiscences in their club acts, this first outing for Anita and Lee Roy promises to be one for the record books. Phil Reno will be the show's Musical Director.

Anita Gillette has appeared on Broadway fourteen times in shows like Carnival, All American, They're Playing Our Song, Cabaret, and Chapter Two, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play. Lee Roy Reams has ten Broadway shows on his resume, including Sweet Charity, The Producers, Hello, Dolly!, Applause, and 42nd Street, which brought him a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. On film/TV Ms. Gillette is greatly remembered as Mona The Mistress in MOONSTRUCK, as Tina Fey's mother on the TV program 30 ROCK, and for saying a very liberating word in the movie BOYS ON THE SIDE. Mr. Reams can be seen reprising his 42nd STREET role in a made-for-television film of the stage show, he had the honor to sing and dance in the film SWEET CHARITY, and he appeared as himself, dancing on television, many times, including a very special appearance with Ann Miller on the TV special HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY, HOLLYWOOD!

The one-off performance of AN EVENING WITH ANITA GILLETTE AND LEE ROY REAMS is scheduled for Monday, June 13th at 7 pm, with a $40 cover. Birdland is located at 315 West 44 Street, NYC and reservations can be made on the Birdland website HERE.