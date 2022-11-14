Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT's Wyn Starks to Perform at 54 Below This Month

Nov. 14, 2022  

America's Got Talent standout and Sidewalk Records, a division of Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist Wyn Starks has announced his five-city Who I Am headline tour. The tour begins on November 22, 2022, at Eddie's Attic in Atlanta, GA. Tickets for all announced dates are on sale now.

The tour celebrates Wyn gaining national acclaim after a breakthrough run on season 17 of America's Got Talent. Wyn's heartfelt audition performance of his song "Who I Am" blew AGT's judges and fans away. The audition received two standing ovations and the performance clip has 3.7 million YouTube views. "Who I Am" exploded after Wyn was eliminated in the show's semifinal round. It cracked Billboard's Top 20 AC, Top 40 Adult, and Top 40 R&B charts while boasting 4.9 million combined DSP streams and 1.5M on-demand U.S. streams.

Wyn's notoriety catapulted his debut album Black Is Golden which boasts more than 8.6 million worldwide streams. The album serves as a rallying cry for people of color and an inclusive call to the dance floor for all races. "Who I Am" HERE, a song dedicated to Wyn's late twin brother, follows other power ballads like "Sparrow" HERE, "Tomorrow" HERE, and "At the End of the River" HERE.

His impressive, multi-octave vocals have made Wyn a must-see live performer. He recently delivered a special halftime performance of "Who I Am" for the Minnesota Vikings to support the NFL's Crucial Catch Week at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Wyn will bring his bold blend of throwback grooves and modern moves to the cities listed above. His songs balance themselves equally between progressive pop music, contemporary soul, and danceable R&B. He'll perform viral hits like "Circles" HERE and "Dancing My Way" HERE with unreleased songs like "Giants" to celebrate his first headlining tour since opening for American folk rock band Delta Rae last year.

"I'm so excited to get out to these cities that have already been so supportive of me and my music. The band sounds incredible and we can't wait to play songs from my album along with some holiday favorites to ring in the holiday season. This will be a tour I'll remember for the rest of my life."

For tickets and updates about Wyn Starks, visit the links below or www.wynstarks.com.

TOUR DATES

WYN STARKS

"WHO I AM TOUR" 2022


NOVEMBER

11.22 - Atlanta, GA | Eddie's Attic

11.29 - New York, NY | 54 Below


DECEMBER

12.8 - Los Angeles, CA | Hotel Cafe

12.11 - Minneapolis, MN | First Avenue

12.12 - Nashville, TN | The Basement


