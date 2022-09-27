AMERICAN IDOL Stars Will Reunite at Alyssa Wray's Solo Debut at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Alyssa Wray gained national adoration on Season 19 of ABC's American Idol, with judges praising her as "Truly a work of art to watch" - Luke Bryan and "Once in a generation" - Lionel Richie. After a year of performing under the immense pressure of gaining the public's votes and approval, Alyssa is ready to show her authentic voice. On October 18th at 54 Below, she debuts her first headlining show, Alyssa Wray: Songs That Speak to Me.

Alyssa Wray: Songs That Speak to Me will include re-imaginings of iconic songs throughout her life including Disney favorites, pop/rock, musical theater ballads, and everything in between. She'll be sharing about her journey from small town Kentucky to one of the biggest stages in Hollywood, and now to NYC, the big city of her dreams, through performing pieces representative of her life so far.

To celebrate her Idol journey, Alyssa will be reuniting with American Idol co-star, friend, and Season 19 first-runner up, Willie Spence. They will also be joined by Idol fan-favorite Margie Mays.

In addition to her Idol family, Alyssa is ecstatic to welcome some incredibly talented stars onstage with her including Dear Evan Hansen's D'Kaylah Whitley, Kinky Boots' Devin Bowles, Caleb Mitchell, Kaeden Pittman, Noah Robinson, Morgan Billings Smith, Brook Wood, and more stars to be announced!

Produced by Caitlin Brightman. Music Direction by James Stryska.

Photo Credit: Brackstan Banks