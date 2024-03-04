ALL TOGETHER NOW!: CELEBRATING THE ARTISTS OF JWM Announced At Chelsea Table + Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chelsea Table + Stage, in conjunction with JWM: A Theatrical Company, will present ALL TOGETHER NOW!: CELEBRATING THE ARTISTS OF JWM, on Friday, April 19, at 7:00 PM.

Directed and curated by Jarrett Winters Morley, All Together Now! celebrates 18 months of continual artistic success through their shows, and they would be nowhere without their artists! Join the casts of their past 9 productions with over 30 performers as they reprise their best numbers and take you through a one-night-only whirlwind journey of Musical Theatre! Music will be performed from beloved musicals such as South Pacific, My Fair Lady, Godspell, Candide, Cabaret, Camelot, Man of La Mancha, She Loves Me!, Tootsie, Annie, Ragtime, Kiss Me, Kate!, Pippin, Secret Garden, The New Yorkers, On The Town, Sound of Music, The King & I, Company, Guys & Dolls, Porgy & Bess, Caroline, or Change, Pal Joey, and more!

Featured in this performance are Ayanna Thomas (How To Dance In Ohio), Jessica Morilak (Saw!: A Musical Parody), Aubrey Kirk (Holy Rollers), Chandler Sinks (Jerusalem Syndrome), Paul Hernandez (Disney Cruise Lines), Clara Hevia (Cats National Tour), Paloma Aisenberg (Fiddler On The Roof), Neil Devlin (My Fair Lady On The River), and more! They will be joined by Andres Ayola (Reeds), Jakob Messinetti (Bass), Kabelo Boy Mokhatla (Kit), and Aidan Wells (Piano).

Tickets start at $23.00 and are available until sold out. These can be found at https://chelseatableandstage.venuetix.com/show/details/WxoVNqDppRjdavNmufiz.

JWM: A Theatrical Company

JWM: A Theatrical Company is a New York City production company comprised by fellow creative minds Jarrett Winters Morley (Artistic Director, Music Director), Kaitlyn Trusty (Creative Consultant) and Sarah Krempasky (Production Supervisor). They take joy in bringing together artists from a variety of different backgrounds, and welcome performers of all identities to submit for their various projects.