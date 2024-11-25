ACTS OF LOVE: THE SONGS OF JASON ROBERT BROWN To Arrive At 54 Below In January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present "Acts of Love: The Songs of Jason Robert Brown" on Sunday, January 5th at 9:30 PM.

This revue will bring songs from 13, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County, Parade, Songs for a New World, Mr. Saturday Night, and more to the famed 54 Below stage, featuring a cast of Broadway's present and future stars. Don't miss this "Opportunity" to hear your favorites from JRB's expansive songbook in a brand new way!

The show will be hosted by David Rosenthal (Matilda) and will feature performances from Kira Avolio, Bridget Byrnes, Emery Cunningham, Gilbert Dabady, Nina-Simone Diaz, Brielle Diaz Withers, Elena Farley, Catriona Gallagher, Maxwell Tate Guttman, Liesie Kelly (Jagged Little Pill national tour), Lily Lindstrom, Reagan McComas, Sarah Mesibov, Jack Mintz, Alyse Negroni, Evan Owen, Gabriel Riccardi, Madeline Ritter, David Rosenthal (Matilda), Sydney Shuck (Annie national tour), Miranda Slingluff, Nadia Jewel Vito (Shrek national/international tour), Brooke Wilkins, and Kaylie Wood. The show will be music directed by Evelyn Tomaro, vocal music directed by Miranda Slingluff, assistant directed by Lily Lindstrom, and produced by Nina Osso. The band will feature Evelyn Tomaro, Xander Dawson, Mitchell Lee, and Patrick Moran. Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

"Acts of Love: The Songs of Jason Robert Brown" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, January 5th at 9:30 PM. Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 including fees). Premiums are $60 ($67.50 including fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

