ABANDON ALL HOPE: A MUSICAL COMEDY Announced At Chelsea Stage, March 26

Abandon All Hope is an uproariously funny adaptation of Dante's Inferno.

Mar. 08, 2023  

After the release of its original cast recording in October 2022, Abandon All Hope: A Musical Comedy returns to the stage on Sunday, March 26th with a concert performance at Chelsea Table + Stage!

With music and lyrics by Samuel Perlman and Mitchell Huntley, book by Mitchell Huntley, and early development in collaboration with Libby Hatton, Abandon All Hope is an uproariously funny adaptation of Dante's Inferno, turning the 700-year-old Italian classic into an irreverent and humorous love letter to the musical theatre genre. The show follows bewildered Florentine poet Dante Alighieri as he finds himself on a quest through Hell - which is, itself, one big musical theatre production. After he strikes a deal with the devil and takes the reins of Hell in Satan's stead, things quickly take a turn for the worse, and chaos ensues.

Buy tickets here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229423®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fchelseatableandstage.venuetix.com%2Fshow%2Fdetails%2FU4ORBdpE4AVXi528AEXa%2F1679871600000?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Featuring

Kyle Dalsimer as Dante

Ellis Gage as Poet

Andy Hartman as Satan/Cassius

Chelsea Williams as Lucy

Sunnie Eraso as Minos

Annabel Forman as Virgil

Joe Blanchard as Judas

Dalton Joseph as Brutus

Lauren Gunn as Mrs. Lovett

Andy Johnston as Javert

Aidan Klinges as Claudius

Rachel Arianna as Damned

Kelly Killorin as Damned

Nicole Kolitsas as Damned

Claire Kwon as Damned

Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com.

 




THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the New York solo concert debut of Jade Jones, the musical theater sensation who made national headlines for the hit Washington, D.C. production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast – in the new show “Killin Em Softly: A Seventies Soirée” on Monday, March 13 at 7:00 PM.
What spilled forth from Max was exactly the marketable kind of sound that bridges the divide between Broadway and punk
Brenda Braxton is breaking out as a chat show host and the sold-out debut night sets the tone for a bright future.
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Anita Gillette and Penny Fuller – two of Broadway’s most beloved Tony Award-nominated performers – in their latest show “Sin Twisters: The Next Frontier” on Monday, April 17 at 7:00 PM.

March 8, 2023

March 7, 2023

March 7, 2023

March 7, 2023

March 7, 2023

