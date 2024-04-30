5th Edition of 54/54/54 Comes to 54 Below This Weekend

The milestone 5th edition of one of 54 Below’s most legendary shows is set for this weekend! 54 Songs. 54 Singers. 54 Seconds Each.

Come witness the longest setlist in Feinstein’s/54 Below history as 54 singers perform 54-second versions of their favorite songs, ranging from musical theatre, to pop, to originals, and everything in between.

Featuring:

Amanda Andrews, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Maxwell Beer, Marcia Belsky, Porter Carroll, Jr, Erin Clemente, Caitlin Cook, Joey Contreras, Juwan Crawley, Bella DeNapoli,

Ruthy Froch, Paula Galloway, Savidu Geevaratne, Sarah Goldstein, Analyse Gutierrez, A.J. Holmes, Austin Owens Kelly, Sara Beth Knight, Tiffany Kumar, Ben Langhorst, Alyse Alan Louis, Julia Macchio, Alessandra Mendez, Jeremy Morse,

Kevin Michael Murphy, Brian Nelson, Alexander Sage Oyen, Lucas Papaelias,

Sam Papier, Alfie Parker, Jr, Rocky Paterra, Kirsty Paterson, Adrien Pellerin,

Shereen Pimentel, Tim Platt, Sam Poon, Allison Posner, J Nycole Ralph, José Raúl, Rivkah Reyes, CJ Roche, David Nando Rodgers, Anna Roisman, Robbie Rozelle, Georgia Shenk, Futaba Shioda, Nick Sienkiewicz, Alexis Sims, Joshua Turchin, Bernie Wagenblast, Burke Walton, Maria Wirries, Jeff Woods, Sophie Zucker