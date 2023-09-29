54 SINGS OLIVIA RODRIGO Comes to 54 Below in October

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Olivia Rodrigo in October.

Olivia Rodrigo combined with Broadway vocals, it’s not a “bad idea…right?” Get ready for NYC’s stars to sing their GUTS out to some of the most heart wrenching bops of our generation. Join us at 54 Below on Friday, October 13th as we celebrate the music of pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo!

From the popular Disney+ show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” to hits like “Drivers License,” “Vampire,” and “Good 4 U,” Rodrigo has captured hearts and made songwriting history while earning her place at the top of global charts. Her first album, SOUR, which debuted on May 21st, 2021, exceeded all expectations as one of the most streamed albums of all time. Her second album, GUTS, debuted on September 8th and already has two chart topping hits. You’ll hear the best of both albums in a night you won’t forget!

Featuring: Jerusha Cavazons (The Prom, Between The Lines), Guy Lockard (Chicago Med), Carolina Rial (The Voice), Morgan Reilly (Freestyle Love Supreme), Gabriella Joy (The Color Purple), Echo Deva Picone (Trevor: The Musical), Tyler Conrory , Erin Engleman, Maddie Conti, Zion Ari, Marissa Raine, Haley Herman, and Lindsey Smith

Produced by Caitlin Brightman, Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz

Music Direction by Drew Wutkle

54 Sings Olivia Rodrigo plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, October 13 at 9:30pm. There is a $40-$89 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

A livestream option will also be available - more information at 54below.com