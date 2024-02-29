54 SINGS GUILTY PLEASURES Takes the Stage At 54 Below This Month

54 Below will present 54 Sings Guilty Pleasures, a one night only experience where the songs you secretly adore come to life onstage.

An all-star cast of Broadway performers and up-and-coming talent will take audiences on a nostalgic journey from iconic boy bands to Carrie Underwood, from Disney to David Bowie, and everything in-between.

Starring Lily Rose (Bad Cinderella Broadway), Casey Burke (ABC's “The Middle”), Kenedi Chriske (Producer), Nick Adam Humphries (Producer), Lauren Monaco (1.3M followers on TikTok), Arnold Harper II (Arnold Harper II at 54 Below), Steven Van Dao (2023 Jimmy Awards Semi-Finalist), Natalie Livingston (The Melancholy Disco), Alex Shunnarah (NBC Elvis All Star Tribute), Melvin Rodz (NATS Competition & Metropolitan Opera Auditions Award Recipient), Hannah Verdi (In Pieces at Baryshnikov Arts Center), Paula Gaudier (A Little Night Music at Barrington Stage), Sydney Jo Gershon (R&H's Cinderella at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre), Gabrielle Lavoie (Disney's Beauty & the Beast at Derryfield Repertory Theatre), Tony Lehman (Haunt Me at Theater for a New City), Caitlin Rae Diekhoff (A Middle School Play World Premier), Sabrina Daysie Huancayo, Leigh Dillon

Joined by Dave D'aranjo on bass and Amanda Morrill on drums.

Tickets

54 Sings Guilty Pleasures plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, March 26th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

Tickets and information are available at http://54below.org/GuiltyPleasures. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ARTFUL VOICES THEATRE COMPANY

Artful Voices is a young theatre company dedicated to creating a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive artistic community. AVTC aims to inspire empathy, provoke dialogue, and spark change in society through the arts.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages.

One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic,lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.