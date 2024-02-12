54 LOVES CAST ALBUMS Comes to 54 Below Next Month

On Thursday, March 7th at 7:00 PM, the second edition of 54 LOVES CAST ALBUMS! will be presented at 54 Below. This evening of music from some of the most beloved musicals and their cast albums will feature a company of singers headed by Broadway veterans Karen Akers (Nine, Grand Hotel) and Jay Aubrey Jones (Cats, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), along with Megan Styrna (Bernstein on Broadway), Center Stage Records A&R director Robbie Rozelle, Forbidden Broadway creator Gerard Alessandrini, frequent Forbidden Broadway star/Sirius XM radio host Christine Pedi, and John Griffin and George Anthony Papas from the 2022 production of Guys & Dolls at the historic St. George Theatre on Staten Island.

54 LOVES CAST ALBUMS! is produced, directed and co-hosted by Michael Portantiere, with Charles Kirsch as co-host and Matthew Martin Ward as musical director/pianist. Tickets range in price from $51.00 to $100.50 (including fees), and there is a $25 food/beverage minimum. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291523®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2F54below.org%2Fevents%2F54-loves-cast-albums-2nd-edition%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

