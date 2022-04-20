54 Celebrates HEAR YOUR SONG: Broadway Stars Sing Songs By Kids, Featuring Liz Callaway, Ato Blankson-Wood, and More!

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Celebrates Hear Your Song: Broadway Stars Sing Songs By Kids, a benefit concert for the national nonprofit Hear Your Song, on Thursday, May 12th, 2022 at 7 pm. Musical theater legends come together to sing lyrics and music written by extraordinary kids. Hear Your Song is a national nonprofit organization offering kid-driven programming that gives power, choice - and the spotlight - to children and teens living with serious illnesses and complex health needs.

Over 200 kids have written their own songs, ranging from rock bops about pasta to ballads about invisible illnesses and from patter songs about the periodic table to jazz tunes about what it's like to have epilepsy, and they've heard them brought to life by Hear Your Song's community of volunteer artists.

Now, a star-studded cast of Broadway veterans and Hear Your Song's all-star artists-plus some of the youth songwriters themselves!-will take these incredible songs where they've never been before: live onstage at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Special guests include Tony-nominated artists Liz Callaway ("Anastasia," Baby) and Ato Blankson-Wood (Hair, Slave Play), plus Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked), Erin Davie (Grey Gardens, Diana), Henry Gottfried (Waitress), Janine LaManna (Sweet Charity, Seussical), and Lexi Lawson (Hamilton).

Hear Your Song plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 12th, 2022 at 7 pm. There is a $45-$55 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

This event is being streamed online through BroadwayWorld Events. Tickets are available here.