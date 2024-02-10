54 Below to Present Young Gifted and Broadway in LIFT EVERY VOICE Next Week

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Young Gifted and Broadway in “Lift Every Voice” on February 16th, 2024 7PM. The evening will celebrate Black History Month with Broadway's best and brightest young stars and feature current and recent Broadway youth performers from MJ The Musical, The Lion King, Tina!, Once On This Island, and more!

The performance will feature Mariama Diop (The Lion King), Josiah Gaffney (Tina! The Musical), Layla Capers (School of Rock), and Grammy Award winner Walter Russell III (The Lion King, Kinky Boots, MJ The Musical).

“Coming back to 54 Below is a full circle moment for me,” said Russell III, “I remember the first time I was on stage, performing with people from Hamilton, Matilda, and The Lion King, it's really how I got started because it led to my first audition with Lion King, and the rest is history!”

The evening includes a special tribute to Bonita Hamilton-Caesar, legendary performer starring in The Lion King on Broadway as Shenzi who is loved for always being erudite and well-informed about Black History facts. Ms. Hamilton-Caesar has been featured in Playbill and ABC7 as an advocate of recognizing Black History. Each year, she encourages a group of young actors who play the show's cubs to learn about important Black historical figures each February. It is a tradition that many of the young performers continue to do even after leaving the show.

“I am so very, very honored” said Hamilton-Caesar “I mean, you know how important Black History is to me, this is a very special, thank you for thinking of me”

Additional performers include Phoenix Noelle, Cameron Keitt, Juliet Benn, Jurnee Swan, Bryan Holden Chan, Phierce Phoenix, Isabel Medina, Scarlett Diviney, and Donovan Louis Bazemore.

Young Gifted and Broadway Celebrates Black History Month plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 16th 7PM. As per the new 54 Below Initiative, a limited amount of $15 tickets ($18 with fees) with no minimum are available. Regular cover charges are $45 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees) - $106 (includes $11 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

Tickets and information are available at the button below. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Young Gifted and Broadway is a nurturing community for young Broadway performers of color. The network aims to provide not only opportunities for young artists to be seen and heard, but to also provide guidance, advocacy and unwavering encouragement for Broadway's Best and Brightest.

YGB began with a performance during Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, a free outdoor concert event centered around Black artistry and community, and has continued to highlight and showcase performers, most recently at the 54th Annual African-American Day Parade, and a soulful holiday cabaret. Follow @YoungGiftedBroadway

