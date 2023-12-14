54 Below to Present THE SONGS OF MENKEN & SCHWARTZ: TOGETHER & APART

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present The Songs of Menken and Schwartz: Together and Apart on January, 17th at 9:30pm. Join in for a night of nostalgia and laughs as 54 Below celebrates two musical icons, Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.

Whether working together or apart, their music has been entertaining audiences for over five decades and it’s only right to honor them in style. Featuring “Popular” songs from Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors, Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame, and more iconic hits from these titans’ extensive catalogs, we’ll “Go The Distance” to ensure this is a night you won’t want to miss.

Produced by Rhys Samuel Washington, with music direction by Alex Gutierrez. The Songs of Menken and Schwartz: Together and Apart will feature performances from Madison Alexander, Nicholas Barrón (Jimmy Award winner), Hannah Cullagh, Michaela DeJoseph, Logan Geddes, Chris Gleason, Burke Michael Hutchinson, Elizah Knight, Abigayle Luttrell, Sushma Saha (1776), Jordan Sledd, Tristan Tierney, Brett Vance, Rhys Samuel Washington, and Olivia White.

The Songs of Menken and Schwartz: Together and Apart plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 17 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$25 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees), with Premium tickets at $60 ($67.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.