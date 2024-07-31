54 Below Unveils First Cohort of 'The Genesis Project,' Supporting Emerging Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW has revealed the first cohort of early career artists selected to participate in the Genesis Project. The artists selected for this first cohort are Amir Dean, Charlie Ryall, Sis Thee Doll, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz, and JChris Urquiaga.

The Genesis Project is a new program designed by the non-profit organization to nurture and showcase emerging cabaret artists (including performers, producers, musicians, writers, and other artists) by providing performance opportunities, master classes, mentorship roundtables, and networking events with industry professionals.

Coordinated by 54 Below’s programming team, a diverse group of artists from varied backgrounds and performance styles has been selected to participate in the program by a panel of industry professionals, including Playwright/Casting Director Gregory Van Acker (The Prince of Saffron, Kismet Reclaimed), Writer/Performer Vaibu Mohan (Village Songs, Sati: Goddess Incarnate), Writer Joseph Thor (Odds and Ends: A Song Cycle), Performer/ Director/Educator J Andrew Speas (Disney’s Aladdin national tour, Hawthorne, Brina), Performer/Voice Teacher Kiara Wade (Gypsy, Guys and Dolls), and Composer/Recording Artist John Ertman (Alone: A New Musical, Abbey Road Live Sessions).

"We're delighted that as a newly not for profit organization, with the generous support of committed individuals, we're able to nurture the diverse talents of emerging artists, to help inspire creativity and work to catalyze social change." - Richard Frankel, Managing Director, 54 Below

Tom Viertel, Chairman of 54 Below says of the Genesis Project, “We believe that supporting emerging artists is not only an investment in individual talent but also in the cultural vitality and diversity of New York City’s cabaret and artistic communities. We are proud to partner with Hybrid Films and Daniel Elias to provide the financial and emotional support these artists need to launch their careers.”

“With this program and the caliber of the participating artists, we are assured of the preservation of cabaret as a vital artform” - Steve Baruch, President, 54 Below.

Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/GenesisProject. Learn more about these extraordinary young artists below.

THEIR PRONOUNS ARE ÉL/ ELLE/ ELLA: CELEBRATING TRANS LATINE PERFORMERS – SEPTEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

¡Oye! Welcome to Their Pronouns Are Él/ Elle/ Ella, a concert all about trans Latine performers playing their dream roles! Starring performers from all over the gender spectrum and Latin America, this concert aims to uplift and inspire audiences to open their minds to what is possible on stage… and off! You won’t want to miss this kick off to Hispanic Heritage Month!

Produced by Cesario Tirado-Ortiz [they/he/it].

Music direction by Omar Camps-Kamrin [he/him] (Winner of Best Original Score at Hudson Film Fest 2023).

Featuring Yan-Carlos Diaz [any pronouns], Blanca Del Loco [she/they], Luz [he/they], Sofia R.C. Melendez [she/they], Flower Estefana Rios [she/her], Cesario Tirado-Ortiz[they/he/it], Spencer J. Vigil [he/they], JQ Welch [she/they], and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! HANGOVER SQUARE BY BAKER & RYALL – SEPTEMBER 19 AT 9:30PM

Be transported at 54 Below to London, 1939, for an unforgettable evening featuring the songs of Hangover Square, a new musical adapted from the novel by Patrick Hamilton, written by up-and-coming UK writing team Baker & Ryall. Hangover Square follows George Harvey Bone in his hopeless infatuation with the cool, unobtainable Netta. As he fights against loneliness, alcoholism, and the unflinching march of the world towards war, can anything put a stop to George’s spiral into darkness? Subtitled “A Tale of Darkest Earls Court,” Hangover Square peers into the murky depths of what it is to be human and at war with oneself, whilst exploring the bars, pubs, hostelries, and characters inhabiting the seedy London underworld at the very moment the world as we knew it changed forever.

With a score and lyrics by Olivier Award-nominated Richard Baker (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Mischief Movie Night) and book and lyrics by Charlie Ryall, whose “multi-layered script is the star of this show” (The Spectator for Tasting Notes), you’re sure to witness history in the making.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LADY BUSHRA PRESENTS DRAG BOLLYWOOD CABARET – OCTOBER 9 AT 9:30PM

Lady Bushra, BBC New Comedy Award shortlisted, British “drag royalty” makes her 54 Below solo debut in Drag Bollywood Cabaret. Played by fast growing comedian, Amir Dean, this Drag Queen has taken the scene by storm with online videos being viewed over 20 million times and performing live shows through Europe and the USA. Taking you on a journey through the ages, featuring songs ranging from the Golden era of Indian cinema to present day hits, Lady Bushra will serenade and guide you through the history of Bollywood with much humor and South Asian glamour. This is a one-of-a-kind, one night only show not to be missed!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROOKLYN BOSSA NOVA: CELEBRATING BRAZILIAN MUSIC WITH JCHRIS AND CARLA ARDITO – OCTOBER 10 AT 9:30PM

JChris and Carla Ardito are proud to present Brooklyn Bossa Nova, a celebration of the classic and contemporary sounds of Bossa Nova. Featuring the music of Antonio Carlos Jobim, Marisa Monte, Brazil 66, and more, Brooklyn Bossa Nova also performs American pop hits that complement the Bossa Nova groove from such greats as Stevie Wonder and Burt Bacharach. “Mas Que Nada,” “Desafinado,” and “Summer Samba,” as well as hits by Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and more make for a fun-filled, sexy, and joyful night on the town. Brooklyn Bossa Nova was founded in 2022 and made its debut at Superfine in DUMBO.

Carla Melucci Ardito graduated from NYU and went on to graduate from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Her credits include small roles in the soap opera “Another World,” Broadway Salutes Lincoln Center at Avery Fisher Hall, Give My Regards To Broadway at Playhouse 91, touring for a year with Opera Northeast, Light Opera Of Manhattan, Broadway Review at Brooklyn Barge Music, Burt Bacharach Review (music directed by Mat Eisenstein.) Carla performed with Bernadette Peters and Bea Arthur in the Broadway salute at Lincoln Center.

JChris is an urban Latin singer-songwriter known for a smooth voice and high energy performances. His music transcends boundaries, infusing Latin pop nostalgia, his Brazilian and Peruvian heritage, and exploring themes of queer culture. JChris has worked with many great artists including Carlos Vives, Omar Apollo, Kristen Chenoweth, and Tito Puente, Jr., to name a few. JChris has performed at Carnegie Hall, The White House, and will tour the world through the U.S. Department of State’s American Music Abroad program in the 24-25 season.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JENNIFER’S BODY-THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL: SONGS INSPIRED BY THE CULT CLASSIC – OCTOBER 21 AT 9:30PM

It’s the cult classic film you know and love… but this time in musical form!

Using a mix of pop punk, rock, and R&B, Jennifer’s Body: The Unofficial Musical tells a cautionary tale about what happens when the stunning high school senior, Jennifer, is possessed by a demon. With the high school’s boys beginning to turn up half-eaten, Jennifer’s bookworm friend, Needy starts to suspect something isn’t right with her best friend…She’s hotter and meaner than ever and has an insatiable hunger…Can Needy stop these gruesome killings and save her best friend?

Come listen to this wicked collection of original songs created by Kiaya Scott (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, “Law & Order: Organized Crime”) and Sis Thee Doll (“American Horror Story”) and take a bite of this high school horror story! Cast to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

